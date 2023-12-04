AskSrk Session: Shah Rukh Khan talks about his movie Dunki, parents, favourite Punjabi dish and more

Shah Rukh Khan's third and last movie of the year, Dunki, is almost here. As the movie's release date nears, SRK recently interacted with his millions of fans on X.

Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's third and last film of the year, is almost here. As the film's release date approaches, SRK recently chatted with his millions of followers on X.

On Saturday, the actor held an ASK SRK session in which he discussed Dunki's new song "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se," his daughter Suhana's skating talents in her first film The Archies, his Delhi days, his favourite Punjabi cuisine, and other topics. One person commented on his new song, saying that it reminded him of his emotional peak. ''His relatives,'' answered the Pathaan actor.

Dunki Drop 3 Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se was only released yesterday, and the song has received a lot of love from fans all across the world, as shown during the #AskSrk session.

The song has struck a chord with listeners all around the world, reminding them of the times they left home and loved ones behind in search of better prospects or a brighter future. The song comes as an ode to anybody who misses their home and is away from it, evoking a sense of homecoming at its core.

To make it even more spectacular, the song was written collaboratively by Javed Akhtar, Raji Hirani, Sonu Nigam, Pritam, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The superstar Shah Rukh Khan started #AskSrk session by thanking Sonu Nigam, Pritam, and Javed Akhtar. In the post, he wrote,

"Wanted to thank #Sonu @ipritamofficial @Javedakhtarjadu for the song Nikle The….whuch defines the soul of #Dunki. Me also away right now so let’s do an #ASKSrk for a bit. Let’s start fast fast…."

Well, this was just the start, SRK fans flooded the #AskSrk session while expressing their love for the songs. Here how they reacted, -

Back with Sonu Nigam

A fan asked, "Sir Sonu sir ke saath waps kaam krke kesa laga loved the song though"

To this, SRk replied, "Sonu's voice is gold....#Dunki"

SRK's weak point

When a fan asked, "You made us so emotional with this song. Whats your emotional weak point? #AskSRK"

SRK replied, "My family I guess....isn't that that for everyone. #Dunki"

Reminding the audience of their home

A fan asked, "Sir this song made me remember my home did u feel the same when u heard it first? #AskSRK @iamsrk #Dunki #DunkiDrop3 #NikleThekhiHumGharSe"

SRK replied, "Yes it really makes me think about my parents...my Delhi days....friends made and lost in time. Very emotional #Dunki"

SRK connecting well with the song

As a fan asked, "#asksrk why are you so down to earth at this position"

Looks like SRK loves the lines of the song too as he used it while replying, "Isa dharti pe janmein hain Iss dharti pe marna hai….so better to be with your feet planted on the ground always….and work hard. #Dunki"

About Dunki

Dunki has an ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, as well as other renowned performers. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, this film is a collaboration between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Dunki, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, is set to be released in December 2023.