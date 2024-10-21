EXCLUSIVE: 'Bengaluru's Ranga Shankara gave my life a purpose,' says founder Arundhati Nag

Ranga Shankara, a leading theatre in Bengaluru, was founded by Arundhati Nag to fulfil her late husband Shankar Nag’s dream of creating a permanent platform for amateur theatre. In this interview, she reflects on its 20-year journey, the challenges faced, and her vision for the future.

Interviewed by Jogi and Rajesh Shetty.

Ranga Shankara, a premier theatre in Bengaluru, stands as a beacon for amateur theatre in India. Founded by Arundhati Nag in memory of her late husband, actor Shankar Nag, it has become a vibrant cultural hub over the past 20 years. Known for its strict discipline, nurturing talent, and unwavering commitment to quality, Ranga Shankara offers a unique platform for performing arts, drawing loyal audiences and passionate artists from across the country. As it nears 20 years, Arundhati Nag spoke to Asianet News Network.

Q: You gave Ranga Shankara to the state. What did Ranga Shankara give you?

Arundhati Nag: Ranga Shankara gave my life a purpose. I used to be an actress, but through Ranga Shankara, I found a chance to do something big. This was Shankar's dream. He always wanted a permanent platform for amateur theatre. He had even requested a theatre space at Chitrakala Parishad, but it didn’t happen. So, to fulfil his dream, I found a place here and spent seven years raising funds. It was under construction for three years, and during that time, I was here every single day. The foundation stone was laid on October 27, 2001, and exactly three years later, on October 27, 2004, the first show was held. It has been 20 years since then, and Ranga Shankara has truly given me life.

Q: How was the initial journey?

Arundhati Nag: When we were building Ranga Shankara, I would constantly worry about how to manage the expenses, day and night. Every moment was spent in raising funds. I never thought I would build such a big theatre while I was still living in a mud house. I was present here every single moment of those three years, from the time JCB started digging the foundation until now. Ranga Shankara is my school, my learning, and my gain. On the first day, we didn’t do traditional worship. Instead, Subhadramma Mansoor and B. Jayashree gave solo performances on stage. That was our form of worship. From the start, we taught discipline—no entry for latecomers, no popcorn or cola in the café. These are not just rules but our philosophy.

Q: There’s been some debate about the no-entry rule for latecomers. What’s your take?

Arundhati Nag: When I perform a play, I approach the stage like a warrior. I dedicate my life to it. This is not entertainment for me. If someone enters halfway, it causes a distraction, both for me and for the audience. Just like how everyone gets to the airport on time, they should come to the theatre on time. Preparation is needed to truly experience drama. Without discipline, there’s no art.

Q: Ranga Shankara has a loyal audience. How did that come about?

Arundhati Nag: If you watch a play at Ranga Shankara once, you’ll be drawn back again. The experience has an addictive quality.

Q: Theatre continues to grow, and audience acceptance seems high. What are your thoughts?

Arundhati Nag: Television today is mediocre. You see village characters with heavy make-up, which is far from reality. Art should nurture good taste and help society grow. Those who understand this, return to the theatre time and again.

Q: Even though there are movements in literature there seems no big change; But, theatre seems to change more often. Why do you think that is?

Arundhati Nag: Every theatre performance is an experiment. Every day brings something new. If one character falters, another compensates to save the play. Theatre requires sweat, blood, tears, and life. True art lives in theatre.

Q: Is that why you decided not to act in TV serials?

Arundhati Nag: It’s a different medium, and I never got used to it. People watch TV episodes even in the bathroom, but I expect some seriousness and respect for acting as an art form.

Q: Do you have hope for the new generation of theatre artists?

Arundhati Nag: Yes, but staying in the theatre is difficult. Many are teaching theatre in schools or conducting corporate workshops while also trying to stay connected to the theatre. It’s a hard path.

Q: What does one need to thrive in theatre?

Arundhati Nag: It needs proper training. One must know the theatre’s heritage, keep fit, and practice regularly. Learning dance takes years, as does music. But people often come to the theatre without any preparation. That shouldn’t happen. We need higher-quality actors and directors, and that requires training. Voice work and body language must be cultivated.

Q: Is there a selection committee for plays performed at Ranga Shankara?

Arundhati Nag: No, not really. Generally, we allow all plays. Sometimes we invite teams. If a play is really bad, we won’t give them a second chance. We’ve built Ranga Shankara with care and faith over the years, and we expect the same loyalty from all the troupes.

Q: It’s common to celebrate the 25th year. What’s the purpose behind Ranga Shankara’s 20th celebration?

Arundhati Nag: We’re working to prepare the next generation in the coming five years. A team that has grown here over the past 20 years is expected to carry this legacy forward.

Q: Any plans to build another Ranga Shankara?

Arundhati Nag: I used to think about it. I had a vision of building four Ranga Shankaras in different parts of Bengaluru, each for different arts—one for drama, one for music, one for dance, and one for fusion. But running such an organization is labour-intensive, and it’s tiring now.

Q: Do you feel like your dreams have come true?

Arundhati Nag: Shankar wanted to create a permanent platform for amateur theatre, and now all theatre lovers are happy. So, yes, I am happy.

Q: How much does Ranga Shankara miss Girish Karnad?

Arundhati Nag: There’s no one like him now. He used to scold us loudly when we went wrong. When I hadn’t acted in a play for a year, he came to me personally and asked me to act in a play he had written. Later, that play was translated into English and directed by Alik Padamsi, with Shabana Azmi playing the lead role. Shabana loves Ranga Shankara too. When we were building Ranga Shankara, she donated money from her Rajya Sabha fund. She admired my dream and continues to support Ranga Shankara without charging her usual fees.

Q: Are you inspired by the new generation of female directors?

Arundhati Nag: Yes, there are many, like Mangala, Dakshayani, Champa Shetty, Sharanya Ramprakash, Shweta, Akshata, and others.

Q: Are you planning to write an autobiography?

Arundhati Nag: If someone like me, a common person, can realize a big dream like Ranga Shankara, then yes, I might write an autobiography. Building Ranga Shankara has been a long journey, and it’s a huge responsibility. From the moment JCB began work, I couldn’t step back. Now, the only thing left is to ensure Ranga Shankara is passed on to capable hands.

