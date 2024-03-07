Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti slams Ambani's for using elephants as 'prop' at their pre-wedding ceremony

Elephants were also seen during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding ceremony. After discovering this, Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti lashed out at the Ambani family and she furthermore raged over one specific image.

Maria Goretti's disappointment

Maria Goretti conveyed her disapproval via an Instagram story where she said that elephants were mistreated during Anant Ambani and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities since they were employed as mere accessories. This came to light when Ivanka Trump shared numerous photos from Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding event. One of these photos shows her standing and posing in front of an elephant, indicating that elephants were employed as props.

The picture

Maria Goretti's statement

Maria felt disappointed after seeing a picture of Ivanka and said, "I'm startled after viewing this photo of Ambani's celebration. I do not believe this should happen to any animal. Particularly for those who have been saved and given a new life. It's awful that this elephant was made to pose as a prop. That too amidst people and noise."

About the elephants

As per reports, the elephants have been rescued and brought to Vantara, which was developed by the Ambani family in Jamnagar. It is also alleged that the elephants have received particular attention.