    Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti slams Ambani's for using elephants as 'prop' at their pre-wedding ceremony

    Elephants were also seen during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding ceremony. After discovering this, Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti lashed out at the Ambani family and she furthermore raged over one specific image.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are currently the talk of the town. Many celebrities, businessmen, and industrialists from across the globe were seen attending the ceremony. Anant and Radhika were also seen talking about their initiatives for elephants and how they rush to help them even at 5, in the morning. Elephants were also seen during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding ceremony. After discovering this, Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti lashed out at the Ambani family and she furthermore raged over one specific image.

    Maria Goretti's disappointment

    Maria Goretti conveyed her disapproval via an Instagram story where she said that elephants were mistreated during Anant Ambani and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities since they were employed as mere accessories. This came to light when Ivanka Trump shared numerous photos from Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding event. One of these photos shows her standing and posing in front of an elephant, indicating that elephants were employed as props.

    The picture

    Maria Goretti's statement

    Maria felt disappointed after seeing a picture of Ivanka and said, "I'm startled after viewing this photo of Ambani's celebration. I do not believe this should happen to any animal. Particularly for those who have been saved and given a new life. It's awful that this elephant was made to pose as a prop. That too amidst people and noise."  

    About the elephants

    As per reports, the elephants have been rescued and brought to Vantara, which was developed by the Ambani family in Jamnagar. It is also alleged that the elephants have received particular attention. 

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
