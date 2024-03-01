Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anweshippin Kandethum OTT release: When and where to watch SI Anand aka Tovino Thomas' investigative thriller?

    Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas' investigative thriller film 'Anweshippin Kandethum' was released in theatres on February 9, 2024. Now, the Darwin Kuriakose directorial is set to stream on Netflix. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    Darwin Kuriakose's film Anweshippin Kandethum, which starred Tovino Thomas in a police role as SI Anand Narayanan, made an impression on viewers when it premiered on February 9. The Malayalam investigative thriller received great reviews, with viewers praising it for being "interesting and engrossing." After a great run in theatres, the film will be available on Netflix on March 8 in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, among other languages. In this film, Thomas plays a law enforcement officer for the first time, and Kuriakose makes his directing debut.

    The film, directed by newcomer Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V. Abraham, follows the story of a murder investigation. The protagonist, newly-appointed sub-inspector Anand Narayanan, played by Tovino, begins his duties at a police station in Kottayam district. 

    The film boasts an ensemble cast, including prominent actors like Siddique, Arthana Binu, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, and others. Santhosh Narayanan is responsible for composing the film's music, marking his second venture in the Malayalam film industry. Gautham Sankar serves as the cinematographer, capturing the visuals, while Saiju Sreedharan handles the editing of the film.

    The film is produced by Theatre of Dreams and is set in the backdrop of the nineties. Notably, Tovino's father, Adv. Ilical Thomas, makes his acting debut in the film, marking another milestone for the actor after the success of "Kappa."

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
