Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries

Whether on purpose or by accident, Anil Kapoor liked a clip speaking about his niece Janhvi Kapoor's suspected plastic surgery. The metamorphosis of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor are depicted in the reel. The Kapoor sisters' before-and-after photos are displayed in the video. It demonstrates how Janhvi, Khushi, and Shanaya have changed over time as a result of purported plastic surgery. The purpose of the film was not to do harm; it merely demonstrated how celebrities supposedly spend a lot of money on cosmetic surgery but refuse to disclose it. They merely serve to excite their audience, who then adopt some irrational ideals of beauty. Anil Kapoor's enjoyment of this film, which included his own nieces, was the problem. The reel was created by influencer Varzilla and reposted by Reddit user BollyBlindsNGossips. A snapshot of Anil Kapoor liking the video was also posted. Even though it might have been an error, Anil Kapoor was not spared by internet users.

HOW DID FANS REACT? Why would he enjoy it, a user questioned. Weirdo." Additionally, it was said that Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others had not yet treated Janhvi and Khushi as their own. "Full family didn't fully accept Janhvi and Khushi even though they like to show things differently, including Arjun," the user stated. It always looked like Janhvi was making a one-way effort, with little to no effort on their end. One of them also referred to Anil Kapoor as a bothersome uncle for favouriting a film featuring his nieces. "He is the prime example of that annoying uncle every family has," the user commented.

It appears that internet users are simply unhappy with Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Thank You for Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, and others. He just unveiled his own poster for Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal. He'll be portraying Balbir Singh, Ranbir's father, in the movie.