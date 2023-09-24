Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries

    Anil Kapoor is in difficulty. The actor received vicious trolling for endorsing a reel that included his niece Janhvi Kapoor.
     

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Whether on purpose or by accident, Anil Kapoor liked a clip speaking about his niece Janhvi Kapoor's suspected plastic surgery. The metamorphosis of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor are depicted in the reel. The Kapoor sisters' before-and-after photos are displayed in the video. It demonstrates how Janhvi, Khushi, and Shanaya have changed over time as a result of purported plastic surgery. The purpose of the film was not to do harm; it merely demonstrated how celebrities supposedly spend a lot of money on cosmetic surgery but refuse to disclose it. They merely serve to excite their audience, who then adopt some irrational ideals of beauty. Anil Kapoor's enjoyment of this film, which included his own nieces, was the problem. The reel was created by influencer Varzilla and reposted by Reddit user BollyBlindsNGossips. A snapshot of Anil Kapoor liking the video was also posted. Even though it might have been an error, Anil Kapoor was not spared by internet users.

    HOW DID FANS REACT? Why would he enjoy it, a user questioned. Weirdo." Additionally, it was said that Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others had not yet treated Janhvi and Khushi as their own. "Full family didn't fully accept Janhvi and Khushi even though they like to show things differently, including Arjun," the user stated. It always looked like Janhvi was making a one-way effort, with little to no effort on their end. One of them also referred to Anil Kapoor as a bothersome uncle for favouriting a film featuring his nieces. "He is the prime example of that annoying uncle every family has," the user commented.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

    It appears that internet users are simply unhappy with Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Thank You for Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, and others. He just unveiled his own poster for Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal. He'll be portraying Balbir Singh, Ranbir's father, in the movie.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu RBA

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann grove at couple's sangeet; video goes viral snt

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann grove at couple's sangeet; video goes viral

    Veteran Malayalam film director KG George passes away at 77 rkn

    Veteran Malayalam film director KG George passes away at 77

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's sangeet night: 90s music, Navraj Hans, maggi counters and more RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's sangeet night: 90s music, Navraj Hans, maggi counters and more

    Mohanlal, Priyadarshan to reunite in upcoming Malayalam film "Haram" rkn

    Mohanlal, Priyadarshan to reunite in upcoming Malayalam film "Haram"

    Recent Stories

    Cricket India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah returns home as Australia opts to bowl osf

    India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah returns home as Australia opts to bowl

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen dominates Japanese Grand Prix, Seals Red Bull's constructors' championship triumph osf

    Max Verstappen dominates Japanese Grand Prix, Seals Red Bull's constructors' championship triumph

    National Daughters Day 2023 Wishes: Here are some messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share RBA

    National Daughters Day 2023 Wishes: Here are some messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express: Check timings, train route, ticket price, major railway stations and more rkn

    Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express: Check timings, train route, ticket price, railway stations and more

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: 5 notable Bollywood marriages ADC

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: 5 notable Bollywood marriages

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon