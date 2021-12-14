  • Facebook
    All is not well with Mahesh Babu? Superstar undergoes knee surgery in Spain (Read Details)

    Telugu star Mahesh Babu to have small knee surgery; fans are sending their love, prayers and wishes for their favourite star.

    All is not well with Mahesh Babu; superstar undergoes knee surgery in Spain (Read Details) RCB
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 9:19 PM IST
    Tollywood star Mahesh Babu and his actress-wife Namrata Shirodkar were spotted leaving Hyderabad on Monday. Mahesh was dressed in grey sweat-shirt and dark red track pants, carrying a backpack and mask. Mahesh recently experienced knee surgery in Spain, reports say. The news pieces of the star undergoing surgery left his fans concerned. 

    The actor's surgery left his fans anxious and concerned, according to reports. The actor had an injury earlier but continued shooting for his films nonstop. However, Mahesh chose to go for it only after it got to a point where surgery became essential.

    Fans of Mahesh have been sending their wishes, love, prayers and positive vibes for their star. As per the reports, Mahesh Babu is currently in Dubai and will be staying there for a few more days. It is being said that Mahesh will have to rest for two to three months post-surgery. There was also news that ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will be postponed.

    Mahesh will be continuing the shoot only in 2022 now. Earlier, it was said that the actor might go to the US for his surgery, but later, he decided on Spain for his minor knee surgery. 

    Also Read: Good news for all Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan's fans; Tamil superstar to do a cameo for Khan soon

    Mahesh Babu’s film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which features Keerthy Suresh. Parasuram Petla directs the film. In Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh will be seen in a long-ish hair. The teaser received a positive response. Mahesh Babu was recently seen on TV and talk shows hosted by Jr NTR and Balakrishna. Mahesh spilt some interesting details about his family, films, and more during the show. 

    Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar doesn’t watch husband Mahesh Babu's films; why she gave up being an actress, here's why

    The film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. 

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 9:23 PM IST
