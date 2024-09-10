Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra' is the adaptation of Sanjay Dutt's 1993 film 'Gumrah', read what's different

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are all set to release their upcoming film 'Jigra' the teaser of which was released on September 8. It features Alia Bhatt in a bold new character and a suspenseful twist with a sister rescuing her brother. According to a fresh claim from Bollywood Hungama, the film is an adaptation of the 1993 film 'Gumrah'.

The adaptation

'Jigra' is an adaptation of the 1993 film 'Gumrah' which starred Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, and Rahul Roy and told the story of a man who went to extreme lengths to free his fiancée, who was imprisoned in a faraway nation. 'Jigra' creators decided to rebuild 'Gumrah', but with few changes.

The changes

Two of the most significant alterations to the original story are that the girl now saves the boy. Also, rather than being lovers, they are siblings. Both films were produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. "Securing Gumrah's rights was not an issue. After all, it was created by Dharma Productions, which also produced Jigra. The setting is reminiscent of Dharma Productions' 'Agneepath' (1990), which was remade by Karan Johar in 2012 with Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. Interestingly, Mahesh Bhatt directed Gumrah, and his daughter Alia is now the lead in its adaptation."

'Jigra' teaser

About 'Jigra'

Satya, a young woman who has had a rough childhood, is left with only one person in her life: her brother, who is imprisoned and tortured in a foreign jail. With no other options, Satya must become a hero and attempt the impossible: break him out of prison and transport him to safety.

Release date

The film will be released in theatres on October 11, 2024.

