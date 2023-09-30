Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt recalls struggling days says, "Mahesh Bhatt had no money, bunch of flops, alcoholic"

    In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt recalled some of the hard days faced by her family and that her father had a string of flops at one point.

    Alia Bhatt recalls struggling days says, "Mahesh Bhatt had no money, bunch of flops, alcoholic" RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt has come a long way in the entertainment industry and her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is one of the most successful filmmakers in the Indian film industry. However, as it's said all that glitters is not gold, Mahesh Bhatt had his own share of struggles. Alia recalled her father's days of struggle, revealing that they had hit a tough patch as a family and that her father was suffering from alcohol addiction. Mahesh has openly talked about his alcohol addiction and never shies away from telling how he overcame this habit. 

    Recalling some of the hard days faced by the family, Alia said in an interview that her father had a string of flops at one point. "He barely had any money, and he was battling an addiction to alcohol," she explained, adding that while he eventually stopped drinking, he had many "ups and downs in his life and career."

    Alia remarked that her parents worked hard to ensure that she could enjoy their privilege. She adds that if she stopped getting films tomorrow, she would not grumble and would always accept that she had got great opportunities.

    The 30-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's romance drama 'Student of the Year' in 2012. In 1999, she made her film debut as a child actor in a small role in her father's thriller 'Sangharsh'. So far she has won multiple awards including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards.

    On April 14, 2022, the actress married actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the couple welcomed a baby girl in November 2022 and named her Raha Kapoor.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Davangere express' famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10? vkp

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' 

    Fukrey 3 crosses Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, earns Rs 16.32 Crore in 2 days ADC

    Fukrey 3 crosses Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, earns Rs 16.32 Crore in 2 days

    Khichdi 2 Teaser: Promises adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores Parekh family's new dynamics ADC

    Khichdi 2 Teaser: Promises adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores Parekh family's new dynamics

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child? Here's what we know RKK

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in men's team squash final to win historic gold medal osf

    Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in men's team squash final to win historic gold medal

    Bihar Woman child fighting for life stuck for 1 hour till Nitish Kumar convoy passed gcw

    Bihar: Woman, child fighting for life, stuck for 1 hour till Nitish Kumar's convoy passed

    Dosa to French Toast-7 breakfast ideas for Sunday morning RBA EAI

    Dosa to French Toast-7 breakfast ideas for Sunday morning

    Formula 1 Happy Birthday Max Verstappen; 7 Inspiring quotes by Mad Max osf

    Happy Birthday Max Verstappen; 7 Inspiring quotes by Mad Max

    'Davangere express' famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10? vkp

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon