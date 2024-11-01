Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce news: Did Abhishek Bachchan gave hint on KBC 16 episode?

Amitabh Bachchan mentioned the song 'Kajra Re' on KBC but omitted Aishwarya's name, sparking speculation about her relationship with Abhishek and the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce news: Did Abhishek Bachchan gave hint on KBC 16 episode? RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are currently in the spotlight due to their personal lives. Rumours suggest trouble in their relationship, leading to impending divorce speculation. However, neither Aishwarya, Abhishek, nor the Bachchan family has addressed these rumours. Recently, on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, a contestant discussed the popular song 'Kajra Re', featuring Amitabh, Abhishek, and Aishwarya.

Why viewers were surprised

While Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Abhishek and Rani Mukerji, he didn't mention Aishwarya Rai, shocking everyone. This fueled speculation about a rift between Abhishek and Aishwarya, with the Bachchan family distancing themselves from Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Notably, Aishwarya danced with Amitabh and Abhishek in the popular song 'Kajra Re'.

In another episode, Amitabh talks about his daughter Shweta Bachchan's children, Navya and Agastya, but doesn't mention Aaradhya.

What's the whole story?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya. Recent rumours suggest a growing distance between them, which has been observed at various events. Speculation points to Abhishek's closeness with his 'Dasvi' co-star Nimrat Kaur as a possible reason. However, these are just speculations, and no official statement has been made.

