Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush First Look: On the 5th day of Navratri, Prabhas took a bow-arrow and posed like Lord Ram

    Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles and today, taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas released the first look of the film.
     

    Adipurush First Look: On the 5th day of Navratri, Prabhas took a bow and arrow and posed like Lord Ram RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 7:51 AM IST

    Another notable film of the year is Adipurush. Everyone has eagerly anticipated this movie. The anticipation among fans has increased since the announcement of this Om Raut-directed film. 

    In addition, everyone's wait for this movie is becoming increasingly harder due to the film's stellar cast. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh all have significant parts in the movie Adipurush. Prabhas today unveiled the first image from the movie on his Instagram account.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

    Om Raut, a director who has won national awards, directed Adipurush for the uninitiated. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh play significant parts in the movie.

    Adipurush, which Om Raut directed, is regarded as Prabhas' most significant film. It is a mythical play that cost Rs 300 crore to produce. Fans responded right away to the new poster. While one fan predicted that the movie will be a "blockbuster," another user of social media said that it resembled the Indian adaptation of Marvel's Thor. What does that mean? Lord Ram inspired Thor. Interesting, it said in the remark.

    According to the Outlook magazine, "Adipurush" is based on the epic Ramayana, which depicts the triumph of virtue over evil. The fact that Lord Ram was born in the state of Uttar Pradesh makes the venue far more appropriate for the impending celebration. The scope of the movie will be reflected in both the poster and the teaser.

    T-Series and Retrophiles are the producers of "Adipurush," which is scheduled for release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 7:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIFA 2023: Here is when and where the 23rd edition will be held drb

    IIFA 2023: Here’s when and where the 23rd edition will be held

    Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series XXX drb

    Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series ‘XXX’?

    Vikram Vedha review KRK calls Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema drb

    Vikram Vedha review: KRK calls Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema

    Video KGF star Yash shares his plan to put Indian Cinema on the global map RBA

    Video: KGF star Yash shares his plan to put Indian Cinema on the global map

    Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops drb

    Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops?

    Recent Stories

    Naane Varuvean Day 1 Box Office Report: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's thriller gets a thumbs up RBA

    Naane Varuvean Day 1 Box Office Report: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's thriller gets a thumbs up

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day - adt

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5 Maa Skandamatha Puja Vidhi Muhurat, Colour and Bhog SUR

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamatha, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 30 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 30, 2022: Aquarius to have a great day; Sagittarius, Aries be cautious

    Numerology Prediction for September 30 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 30, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon