Adipurush First Look: On the 5th day of Navratri, Prabhas took a bow-arrow and posed like Lord Ram

Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles and today, taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas released the first look of the film.

Adipurush, which Om Raut directed, is regarded as Prabhas' most significant film. It is a mythical play that cost Rs 300 crore to produce. Fans responded right away to the new poster. While one fan predicted that the movie will be a "blockbuster," another user of social media said that it resembled the Indian adaptation of Marvel's Thor. What does that mean? Lord Ram inspired Thor. Interesting, it said in the remark.

According to the Outlook magazine, "Adipurush" is based on the epic Ramayana, which depicts the triumph of virtue over evil. The fact that Lord Ram was born in the state of Uttar Pradesh makes the venue far more appropriate for the impending celebration. The scope of the movie will be reflected in both the poster and the teaser.

T-Series and Retrophiles are the producers of "Adipurush," which is scheduled for release in theatres on January 12, 2023.