Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adding to the love aura of February Smmit Jay’s ‘Shayarr’ brings back the romantic charm

    Standing true to all the hype it created through its teaser Music Composer Smmit Jayesh Desai aka Smmit Jay successfully aced the love season with his latest release ‘Shayarr’ starring Malhar Thakar and Shraddha Danger.

    Adding to the love aura of February Smmit Jay's 'Shayarr' brings back the romantic charm-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    February month is often denoted as a synonymous to the month of love.  Releases in this month are burdened with high expectations and curious anticipations. Standing true to all the hype it created through its teaser Music Composer Smmit Jayesh Desai aka Smmit Jay successfully aced the love season with his latest release ‘Shayarr’ starring Malhar Thakar and Shraddha Danger.

    Portraying the eternity of the love, the song also features Jay Wadhwani and Devang Tanna. Sung by Salim Merchant ‘Shayarr’ has brought back the melody and simplicity of love through gujarati language. Penned by Prem D. Dave, this melody enlightens the feeling of being adorn and cherished. The video is beautifully directed by Divyesh Limbani and has made its place as a regional love anthem. While Malhar and Shraddha stunned the screen with their charming aura Smmit Jay aced it with soulful composition that took the listeners to the melody nirvana.

    The audience were overwhelmed with the release and treated it as a perfect valentine gift. Featuring real bond and truest of feeling the song successfully delivers the heart touching melody through its music, lyrics and video. Fans showered the release with words of appreciation and love as they found Shayarr very adorable, heartwarming and soulful.

    Amongst all the valentine releases, Smmit Jay’s Shayarr found its place in people’s heart owing to its simplicity drenched in melody. Talking about the same Smmit Jay mentions, “ Shayarr is made with lots of love from the bottom of our hearts and I am extremely grateful that it found its place in people’s heart. I ensure to deliver more such melodies in the near future until then I am so thankful for all the love and blessings showered on our release. May everyone be blessed with lots of love and happiness.”

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 8:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video RRR star Jr NTR gets mobbed at Hyderabad Airport as he returns from Los Angeles RBA

    Video: RRR star Jr NTR gets mobbed at Hyderabad airport as he returns from Los Angeles

    Alia Bhatt off to London to celebrate her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha RBA

    Alia Bhatt off to London to celebrate her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha

    Malayalam actress Amala Paul flaunts her svelte body in SEXY Bikini while enjoying beach day vma

    Malayalam actress Amala Paul flaunts her svelte body in SEXY Bikini while enjoying beach day

    WATCH Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Norwegian dance group Quick Style; fans ask why no Kala Chasma snt

    WATCH: Virat Kohli shakes a leg with Norwegian dance group Quick Style; fans ask why no Kala Chashma?

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery vma

    Gaslight: 5 reasons not to miss Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery

    Recent Stories

    Video RRR star Jr NTR gets mobbed at Hyderabad Airport as he returns from Los Angeles RBA

    Video: RRR star Jr NTR gets mobbed at Hyderabad airport as he returns from Los Angeles

    Alia Bhatt off to London to celebrate her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha RBA

    Alia Bhatt off to London to celebrate her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha

    Rashmika Mandanna reveals her daily skincare hacks for glowing skin vma

    Rashmika Mandanna reveals her daily skincare hacks for glowing skin

    Health Tips: 3 best pre-workout foods to have before you hit gymming daily vma

    Health Tips: 3 best pre-workout foods to have before you hit gymming daily

    Daily Horoscope for March 15, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Libra, Taurus AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 15, 2023: Be cautious Aries; good day for Libra, Taurus

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon