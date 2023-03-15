Adding to the love aura of February Smmit Jay’s ‘Shayarr’ brings back the romantic charm

Standing true to all the hype it created through its teaser Music Composer Smmit Jayesh Desai aka Smmit Jay successfully aced the love season with his latest release ‘Shayarr’ starring Malhar Thakar and Shraddha Danger.

February month is often denoted as a synonymous to the month of love. Releases in this month are burdened with high expectations and curious anticipations. Standing true to all the hype it created through its teaser Music Composer Smmit Jayesh Desai aka Smmit Jay successfully aced the love season with his latest release ‘Shayarr’ starring Malhar Thakar and Shraddha Danger.

Portraying the eternity of the love, the song also features Jay Wadhwani and Devang Tanna. Sung by Salim Merchant ‘Shayarr’ has brought back the melody and simplicity of love through gujarati language. Penned by Prem D. Dave, this melody enlightens the feeling of being adorn and cherished. The video is beautifully directed by Divyesh Limbani and has made its place as a regional love anthem. While Malhar and Shraddha stunned the screen with their charming aura Smmit Jay aced it with soulful composition that took the listeners to the melody nirvana.

The audience were overwhelmed with the release and treated it as a perfect valentine gift. Featuring real bond and truest of feeling the song successfully delivers the heart touching melody through its music, lyrics and video. Fans showered the release with words of appreciation and love as they found Shayarr very adorable, heartwarming and soulful.

Amongst all the valentine releases, Smmit Jay’s Shayarr found its place in people’s heart owing to its simplicity drenched in melody. Talking about the same Smmit Jay mentions, “ Shayarr is made with lots of love from the bottom of our hearts and I am extremely grateful that it found its place in people’s heart. I ensure to deliver more such melodies in the near future until then I am so thankful for all the love and blessings showered on our release. May everyone be blessed with lots of love and happiness.”