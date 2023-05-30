Actress Dipika Kakar disses rumours on 'quitting acting' post childbirth, here's what we know

Dipika Kaka's recent video stating she wants to quit acting after childbirth has gone viral. The actress opened up a leading media house and dissed rumours regarding the news.

Dipika Kakar is basking in the glory of her pregnancy right now. She is about to deliver her first baby in July this year. Amid this, a video of her stating that she has planned to quit acting post childbirth went viral on the internet. The actress recently spoke to a leading media house and dissed such remarks saying she has no plans of quitting acting or the industry. She is just 'on a break' as is enjoying her pregnancy.

"I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live a life of a housewife. But that doesn't mean that I don't want to work ever again." the actress told the leading media outlet. She also said she might accept roles if and when something good comes along or might also go on a break for a couple of years. However, she added that this decision can only be taken once her newborn is born.

Later on, she also went on to say that she is an 'old school' person and stresses on the mother's presence during the initial years of the child's birth. She also said that she was happy that was embracing motherhood at a point in her career when she doesn't have much projects at hand and is free to enjoy to this experience.

Previously, in an interview with another media outlet, the actress had said: “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I am done. Mujhe aur kaam nahi karna hai. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother.”.

This triggered speculations among the audience and the media that the actress would bid goodbye to the industry.