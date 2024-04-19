Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai marriage: What is the SECRET behind their 17-years-old union? Actor reveals

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan never entertain gossip about their separation. Take a look at when the Doom actor revealed the secret behind his successful marriage with the former Miss World.

    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been happily married for 17 years. Lately, the power couple of Bollywood has been making headlines for the rift in their family, and it has also been claimed that they are going through a rough patch in their marriage. 

    Some reports speculated that Aishwarya moved out from the Bachchan household due to her cold war with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. But Aishwarya and Abhishek never reacted to these rumours around their barrage, and that only shows how unaffected they are by these baseless speculations.

    Aishwarya and Abhishek are typical husband and wife, and they, too, indulge in a fight over who says sorry' after fights. This old video of Abhishek Bachchan revealing the secret behind his successful marriage with Aishwarya is gold. 

    In this video, you can see Abhishek Bachchan appearing on Kapil Sharma's show where he gets asked by one of the female fans that when Ash had marked her presence on the same show, she had revealed that she is the one who says 'sorry' first in their fights. To which Abhishek rectified her saying that it's him who says 'Sorry' to her Allen time. And even added that only husbands say sorry to their wives to keep everything normal. Har roz subah ek sorry and raat ko sone se pehle ek sorry bol do, sab thik rehta hai'. 

    This video of Abhishek is proof of him being a typical husband, and the way he deals with hai fights is typical. Aishwarya and Abhishek's live news often creates curiosity among fans. Especially after Abhiskek's latest dry wish for Aishwarya on her 50th birthday, netizens wondered if all is well between them.

