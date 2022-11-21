Aaradhya Bachchan birthday video: Aishwarya, Abhishek kisses their 11-year-old daughter as she cuts the cake

Aaradhya Bachchan had a memorable birthday celebration that day with her close relatives and friends. Check out the highlights of the birthday celebrations.

The actor Abhishek Bachchan and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned 11 on November 18. To mark this important occasion, Aishwarya and Abhishek had a birthday celebration for their young kid on November 20. At this gathering came Aaradhya's close friends and her stunning dadi Jaya Bachchan. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya's grandfather, opted out of the festivities.

The Guru connection between actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan led to their marriage on April 20, 2007, and in November 16, 2011, they had their first child, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Abhishek decided to have a lavish birthday party for Aaradhya on Sunday. Jaya Bachchan was seen participating in the festivities and flashing her famous grin.

On November 18, just after her daughter Aaradhya turned 11, Aishwarya sent her a wonderful birthday message. She posted a photo of her kid and herself giving each other a tender kiss on Instagram. Aishwarya captioned this photo as, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA."

Regarding her professional life, Aishwarya most recently appeared in Ponniyin Selvan - 1, the critically acclaimed historical drama film directed by Mani Ratnam and one of his most ambitious works. Her subsequent film appearance will be in Jailer, which also stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

On the other side, Abhishek Bachchan's most recent appearance was in the Amazon Prime film Breathe: Into the Shadows.