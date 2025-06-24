Bollywood actor Aamir Khan met with Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 24, 2025. This follows the June 20th theatrical release of Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Bollywood star Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

The president's social media handle shared a picture of the 'Lagaan' actor along with President Murmu. Along with the picture, the post reads, "Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

<br>Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has been released in theatres on June 20.<br>'Sitaare Zameen Par', a sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Taare Zameen Par', that features the challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.<br>As per the trailer released by the makers last month, Aamir Khan plays the role of a Basketball coach who has been punished by the court to coach the basketball team of intellectually disabled people for what appears to be a drink and drive case.<br>In the three-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer, Aamir Khan is seen teaching basketball to people with intellectual disabilities to compete in a national tournament. In one of the funny scenes, Aamir is seen arguing with one of the intellectually disabled men as he explains to them about the significance of a jersey in a basketball match.<br>The trailer was filled with love, laughter and happiness as Aamir tackles the problems of his life while coaching the basketball team.The film is directed by Prasanna.</p>