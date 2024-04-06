Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama enters Rs 100 crore club in just 9 days

    Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life has turned out to be a massive hit as the film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran entered the Rs 100 crore club within 9 days of its release. 

    Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama enters Rs 100 crore club in just 9 days anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    Prithviraj Sukumaran is having his best times as the recently released 'Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life' entered Rs 100 crore club worldwide in just 9 days. The Blessy directorial is also the first film in Prithviraj's career to enter the Rs 100 crore club. After eight days, the film recorded a healthy total of Rs 47 cr in India. The film was released worldwide on 28 March 2024.

    Lucifer, which Prithviraj directed also has hit Rs 100 crore, however, Mohanlal played the lead in the film.

    The film is an international co-production between companies in India and the United States. It is based on the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, which recounts the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer. Najeeb, like thousands of other Indians, was coerced into slavery as a goatherd on isolated farms in the deserts of Saudi Arabia by native Arabs.

    Pulimurugan, 2018, Manjummal Boys, Premalu and Lucifer are the Malayalam films that previously entered Rs 100 crore club before Aadujeevitham. According to estimates till Friday (April 05), Rs 38 crore was acquired from Kerala alone for Aadujeevitham.

    The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis and K. R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles.

    Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined Blessy as co-producers. A. R. Rahman composed the film's original score and songs.
     

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Photos Amala Paul-Jagat Desai celebrate baby shower with their family in Surat RBA

    Photos: Amala Paul-Jagat Desai celebrate baby shower with their family in Surat

    cricket 'I'm single': Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran in fun chat, pop icon reveals love for butter chicken (WATCH) osf

    'I'm single': Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran in fun chat, pop icon reveals love for butter chicken (WATCH)

    Good news for all 'Dune 3' fan Dennis Villeneuve confirms part three of Zendaya Timothee Chalamet film RBA

    Good news for all 'Dune' fans: Dennis Villeneuve confirms part three of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya's film

    Chamkila Amarjot pictures: Parineeti Chopra shares reel and real life pics of these legendary Punjabi singers RBA

    Chamkila-Amarjot pictures: Parineeti Chopra shares reel and real life pics of these legendary Punjabi singers

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli sports sindoor in film's new poster, makers unveil look on her birthday RBA

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna sports sindoor in film's new poster, makers unveil look on her birthday

    Recent Stories

    Signifies longstanding friendship Maldives thanks India for allowing export of essential goods amid strained ties gcw

    'Signifies longstanding friendship': Maldives thanks India for allowing export of essential goods amid tension

    Suchitra Sen Birth Anniversary: 9 lesser-known facts about the most famous Bengali heroine of all time RBA

    Suchitra Sen Birth Anniversary: 9 lesser-known facts about the most famous Bengali heroine of all time

    When is Eid al-Fitr 2024? Date, significance, history; all you need to know about this day RKK

    When is Eid al-Fitr 2024? Date, significance, history; all you need to know about this day

    cricket IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Controversy erupts as Cummins withdraws run-out appeal against Jadeja (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: Controversy erupts as Cummins withdraws run-out appeal against Jadeja (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at home

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon