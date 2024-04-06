Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama enters Rs 100 crore club in just 9 days

Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life has turned out to be a massive hit as the film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran entered the Rs 100 crore club within 9 days of its release.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is having his best times as the recently released 'Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life' entered Rs 100 crore club worldwide in just 9 days. The Blessy directorial is also the first film in Prithviraj's career to enter the Rs 100 crore club. After eight days, the film recorded a healthy total of Rs 47 cr in India. The film was released worldwide on 28 March 2024.

Lucifer, which Prithviraj directed also has hit Rs 100 crore, however, Mohanlal played the lead in the film.

The film is an international co-production between companies in India and the United States. It is based on the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, which recounts the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer. Najeeb, like thousands of other Indians, was coerced into slavery as a goatherd on isolated farms in the deserts of Saudi Arabia by native Arabs.

Pulimurugan, 2018, Manjummal Boys, Premalu and Lucifer are the Malayalam films that previously entered Rs 100 crore club before Aadujeevitham. According to estimates till Friday (April 05), Rs 38 crore was acquired from Kerala alone for Aadujeevitham.

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis and K. R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles.

Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined Blessy as co-producers. A. R. Rahman composed the film's original score and songs.

