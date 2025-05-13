Honey Bee 2: Celebrations, the sequel to the blockbuster Honey Bee. The movie is directed by Lal Jr aka Jean Paul Lal and script were written by the director himself.



Bhavana and Asif Ali’s chemistry

Bhavana and Asif Ali have amazed the people with their chemistry in Honey Bee part 1. Along with Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese this movie is full of surprises. With Honey Bee 2 we can expect them to recreate the same magic again, as well.



Lal is back with a bang

After a long break, Lal has got back to producing films with Honey Bee 2. Hence, we expect Honey Bee 2 be something very special and full of action.



The new flavour added to the movie

The movie has some big additions to the cast list like Sreenivasan and Lena. So we can expect some extra fun in the movie.



Next gen films

Honey Bee has already proved that the movie is about the new generation. So the sequel Honey Bee 2 is also prompted to be a rocking one with high energy and hilarious scenes.



LOL moments

According to the trailer, Honey Bee 2 has lots of comedy sequences in it making the audience laugh rolling on the floor.



Asif Ali and Bhavana as Seban and Angel

Both were liked by people, and they do make a good pair in movies. In the sequel, Asif will be seen reprising his role of Seban, a youth based in Fort Kochi and Bhavana appears as Angel, who is all set to marry her love, Seban. Asif Ali's in the boy next door look and Bhavana being naughty in nature makes the movie a total entertainment and love flick.





Jean Paul Lal

The director has made a mark with the debut venture Honey Bee, which was a hit at the Kerala Box Office. Jean Paul Lal also has impressed the critics with his work in Hi I Am Tony, but the film did not make much noise in the box office. We just have to wait and watch to see if the talented young film-maker will strike gold yet again.



Amazing Kochi slang

The director, Jean Paul Lal used language slang of Kochi as the movie plot revolves in Kochi. Every scene and dialogue has been improvised with the Kochi accent.



Twist in the movie

If you have a look at the song Jillam Jillana from Honey Bee 2, you will see something dubious between Sebastian and Angel. Hmm..fishy, right, one have to watch the movie to know what it is.



Thrilling experiences

Honey Bee was a fun filled entertainment with so much of thrilling and colourful experiences. The sequel is also expected to produce the same energy to the audience.



Honey Bee 2 also features Kavitha Nair, Harisree Asokan, Arya, Syresh Krishnan, Amith Chakkalakkal, Arun, Premkumar etc., in important roles.



Music and background score of the movie has been taken care of by Deepak Dev.

