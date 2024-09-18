[WATCH] Alia Bhatt responds to Kapil Sharma’s tease about 'the girl before her' in Ranbir Kapoor’s life

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Alia Bhatt recently dropped her upbeat powerful song 'Chal Kudiye' with Diljit Dosanjh from her highly-anticipated film 'Jigra'. She is busy with the promotions of her upcoming action film and is set to appear on the first episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' along with the film's producer Karan Johar, and co-actor Vedang Raina. It will be the first episode of the second season of the show and will be released on September 21. Netflix also put out a promo on Wednesday. 

    In the promo video, comedian Kapil Sharma asks Karan Johar what he sees in Alia? ‘A friend, a daughter, or a phoopi (aunt)?’ Karan kissed Alia's forehead and said, "For me, she is my first daughter." Karan is a single parent to the his twins 'Yash' and 'Roohi'. 

    Karan also added, "I have helped many people progress their relationships. However, I am single." Alia also chimed in and said, I want to share one thing about Karan – he has a strong sixth sense. When Ranbir Kapoor and I became friends..." The filmmaker laughed and cut  her in to say, "As if you became friends..."

    Karan then went on to explain how he was a part of two 'mommies groups', and how every morning, they all shared 'good morning ladies' greetings, and he was forced to remind them that he was also a member of their groups.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

     

    At the end of the promo video, Kapil seriously told Alia, "I want to tell you something today. There was girl in Ranbir's life. Should I call her here right now?" Alia was puzzled and said, "You are going to call her on this show?" Alia then exploded with laughter when she saw Sunil Grover walk out dressed as a girl named Dafli. He was in a saree. 

