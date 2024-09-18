Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'SRK promised he'd look after our son, now his number isn't working': Vijayta Pandit's shocking claim

    Vijayta stated that the actor 'must contribute to her family' given the extent to which her family has helped his career.

    'SRK promised he'd look after our son, now his number isn't working': Vijayta Pandit's shocking claim
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    Aadesh Shrivastava, a music composer, died from cancer in 2015. In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, his wife and former actress, Vijayta Pandit, talked about their son Avitesh, a singer, music composer, and actor. She said that her son hadn't received any help from the film biz. At this dire time, Vijayta requested her late husband's 'good friend' Shah Rukh Khan to help her son and 'support' him in his career. 

    During the interview with Lehren Retro, Vijayta said in Hindi, "He (Avitesh Shrivastava) works so hard, he has recorded music with Akon and French Montana, among others. But unfortunately, my son is not getting support or direction in the film industry. People from the industry know that today Aadesh is not there, they should help my son. You won't believe when Aadesh was in the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan used to come and meet him. One day before he died, Aadesh held Shah Rukh's hand, when he could not even talk and gestured pointing towards our son that he should look after him. Today, I am just not able to contact Shah Rukh; the number that was given to my son is not working. I just want to remind Shah Rukh that he was a good friend of Aadesh, and this is the time, we need you. I need you for my son because he is my and our family's future. I am not earning, I am not doing anything."

    "Shah Rukh Khan can make a film with my son under his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. He (Avitesh) is such a good actor, he is doing a film called Sir Ek Friday that will have an OTT release... he is working so hard. I want to remind Shah Rukh that this is the time, to come and help my son. He just needs a little push. Shah Rukh is a very sweet man, he came twice to see Aadesh in the last stages of his cancer. Now that he has promised, I want to ask him to help my son; he needs you; he does not have a father. Aadesh made you promise that so you have to do something," she added. 

    Vijayta went on to say that Shah Rukh is a 'huge star now', but her brothers, music composers Jatin-Lalit, have played a 'big role in his success'. She claimed they handed him 'superhit songs'. Vijayta stated that the actor 'must contribute to her family' given the extent to which her family has helped his career.

