'Neru' first Sunday box-office collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's witnesses good jump on Sunday; Read

Mohanlal's latest film 'Neru' is doing well at the box office collecting over Rs 3 crore alone on Sunday. Directed by the Drishyam director, Jeethu Joseph, the film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Malayalam movie 'Neru' starring Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles was released on Thursday (Dec 21). The courtroom drama is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Santhi Mayadevi. "Neru" is the sixth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, following the successful ventures "Drishyam-1," "Drishyam-2," "Twelfth Man," and the much-anticipated "Ram."

The film is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and directed by Antony Perumbavoor, bringing together a powerhouse of talent to create cinematic beauty.

According to the box-office report, the movie grossed a total of Rs 3.62 crore in Kerala on Sunday (Dec 25). So far, a total of Rs 11.91 crore has been collected from Kerala alone. It has earned a total of Rs 20.9 crore globally.

As "Neru" develops, Satheesh Kurup directs the cinematography, while Vishnu Shyam composes the soundtrack. The teaser for 'Neru' highlights the dynamic duo of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. This gripping courtroom drama immerses viewers in the world of Vijayamohan, a lawyer played by Mohanlal who is tasked with defending an accused person in a high-stakes trial.

The drama reaches a riveting finale within a Kerala courtroom, promising exciting and intense courtroom sequences that continue into the night, thanks to an unforeseen turn of events. The film stars Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan while Priyamani, Siddique, Santhi, Jagadish, and Sreedhanya played supporting roles. The music was composed by Vishnu Shyam.

