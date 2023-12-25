Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Neru' first Sunday box-office collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's witnesses good jump on Sunday; Read

    Mohanlal's latest film 'Neru' is doing well at the box office collecting over Rs 3 crore alone on Sunday. Directed by the Drishyam director, Jeethu Joseph, the film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

    'Neru' first Sunday box-office collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's witnesses good jump on Sunday; Read anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Malayalam movie 'Neru' starring Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles was released on Thursday (Dec 21). The courtroom drama is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Santhi Mayadevi.  "Neru" is the sixth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, following the successful ventures "Drishyam-1," "Drishyam-2," "Twelfth Man," and the much-anticipated "Ram."

    The film is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and directed by Antony Perumbavoor, bringing together a powerhouse of talent to create cinematic beauty. 
    According to the box-office report, the movie grossed a total of Rs 3.62 crore in Kerala on Sunday (Dec 25). So far, a total of Rs 11.91 crore has been collected from Kerala alone. It has earned a total of Rs 20.9 crore globally. 

    As "Neru" develops, Satheesh Kurup directs the cinematography, while Vishnu Shyam composes the soundtrack. The teaser for 'Neru' highlights the dynamic duo of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. This gripping courtroom drama immerses viewers in the world of Vijayamohan, a lawyer played by Mohanlal who is tasked with defending an accused person in a high-stakes trial.

    The drama reaches a riveting finale within a Kerala courtroom, promising exciting and intense courtroom sequences that continue into the night, thanks to an unforeseen turn of events.  The film stars Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan while Priyamani, Siddique, Santhi, Jagadish, and Sreedhanya played supporting roles. The music was composed by Vishnu Shyam.
     

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Men in Black actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99; would have turned 100 in 6 days ATG

    Men in Black actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99; would have turned 100 in 6 days

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan rebukes contestants for lack of empathy towards Mannara Chopra; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan rebukes contestants for lack of empathy towards Mannara Chopra; Read on

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide RKK

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya evicts Aishwarya Sharma; Neil Bhatt lashes out at her; Read more

    'Dunki' box office collection, Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer enters Rs 100 crore club RKK

    'Dunki' box office collection, Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer enters Rs 100 crore club

    Recent Stories

    Bethlehem to Jerusalem: 7 places associated with Jesus' life ATG

    Bethlehem to Jerusalem: 7 places associated with Jesus' life

    cricket Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos osf

    Shubman Gill's South Africa sojourn: Indian batting star enjoys safari; shares pics and videos

    India defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more snt

    India's defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more

    Christmas 2023: Pakistan team present gifts to Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test match (WATCH) snt

    Christmas 2023: Pakistan team present gifts to Australian players ahead of Boxing Day Test match (WATCH)

    5 reasons why you should consider buying Poco M6 5G gcw

    5 reasons why you should consider buying Poco M6 5G

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon