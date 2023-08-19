‘Masterpeace’: Starring Nithya Menen, Sharafudheen, OTT platform announces their second Malayalam web series

‘Masterpeace’ will start streaming on Disney Hotstar after its major success ‘Kerala Crime Files’. The lead roles are done by Nithya Menon and Sharafuddin. –by Leona Merlin Antony

After ‘Kerala Crime Files’, Masterpeace would be the next experiment in the OTT web series platform. It was a huge success which has given hope to the director of ‘Masterpeace’, Sreejith N. He has directed ‘Oru Thekkan Thallu Case’ starring Biju Menon. Mathew George is the producer of the series. Sreejith mentioned that it is a family entertainer telling the tale of two different generations. The first look poster was released by .the director itself on social media. He wrote on Instagram, “My next…. 😊 Excited to unveil the first look poster of DisneyPlusHotstar's second Malayalam web series #Masterpeace. “

Meanwhile, Disney+Hostar also shared the poster on Twitter saying, “Can't keep calm cause a Master "Peace" is brewing.”

From the poster that was released, we can safely say that it is without a doubt a family drama. Sharafudheen, Nithya Menen, Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Shanthi Krishna and Ashokan are seen in the poster from which we understand, they are also in the lead roles.

While Sreejith N. is the director of the series, Praveen S Cheruthara is the writer who acclaimed fame for ‘Chirakodinja Kinavukal’. The languages in which the series would be streamed are Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi. The release date is known to be September 8 for which the audience is waiting excitedly. There have also been unconfirmed news that '1000+ Babies', another web series starring Neena Gupta, Rahman, Madhuvudha, Suraj Venjarammudu, Shwetha Menon, AND Kalabhavan Shajon is going to be announced soon.