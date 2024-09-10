Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Main maasi ban gayi’: Rakhi Sawant shops for Deepika Padukone’s daughter in Dubai, Fans applaud her kindness

    In the video, Rakhi bought a 3 in 1 baby carrier, a stroller, and a baby blanket among other toys and gifts for the newborn.

    'Main maasi ban gayi': Rakhi Sawant shops for Deepika Padukone's daughter in Dubai, Fans applaud her kindness RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    On September 8, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their beautiful baby girl. The whole industry is celebrating and congratulating the couple on their first child. As soon as the couple shared the news on social media, multiple celebrities from the industries and thousands of fans congratulated the new parents. Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani also visited the couple and their newborn daughter at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. 

    Actress and queen of controversies, Rakhi Sawant is also celebrating the arrival of Deepika and Ranveer Singh's daughter. In a viral video, Rakhi can be seeing buying gifts and toys for the newborn baby. 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Filmy Ape (@filmyape)

     

    In the viral video posted on Rakhi's official Instagram account, Rakhi said, “Hey Ranveer Singh (blows kisses)! Deepika! Main maasi ban gayi, aakhir. Deepika, yaad hai Deepika Padukone, hum saath mein dance class kiye, saath mein career start kiye. Aap badi star ban gayi, biwi ban gayi, ab toh maa ban gayi."

    In the video, Rakhi bought a 3 in 1 baby carrier, a stroller, and a baby blanket among other toys and gifts for the newborn. The 45-year-old wore an animal print scoop neck top with cargo pants. 

    Several people in the comments lauded the actress for her kind gesture. One person commented, "Congratulations mam aap masi ban gyi apko dhek ke lagta hai aapko bacho se bahut payar hai."

    Another person wrote, "Curly hair suits u soo well, gosh u lost lots of weight now,, looking too good, don't worry about haters, time to enjoy urself now."

    Well, now we cannot wait for Rakhi Sawant's reunion with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Fans are also excited to see the face of the newborn. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    She could not adapt adapt, it got messy....', Badshah REVEALS why he divorced ex-wife Jasmine Masih ATG

    'She could not adapt adapt, it got messy....', Badshah REVEALS why he divorced ex-wife Jasmine Masih

    Aishwarya Rai's ultimate mom moment: "Nothing matters more than Aaradhya... her father, grandfather..." RTM

    Aishwarya Rai’s ultimate mom moment: "Nothing matters more than Aaradhya... her father, grandfather…"

    Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital after baby girl's birth- WATCH ATG

    Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital after baby girl's birth- WATCH

    Vikas Divyakirti slams Ranbir Kapoor's 'Lick my shoe' dialogue in Animal: "Kitna inhuman hai, kya bachta hai" RTM

    Vikas Divyakirti slams Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Lick my shoe’ dialogue in Animal: "Kitna inhuman hai, kya bachta hai"

    Devara Kapil Sharma welcomes Jr NTR; actor promotes upcoming movie, video from sets go VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Devara: Kapil Sharma welcomes Jr NTR; actor promotes upcoming movie, video from sets go VIRAL - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Ananya Panday to Vir Das: Check educational background of 'Call Me Bae' cast gcw

    Ananya to Vir Das: Check educational background of 'Call Me Bae' cast

    Korean Diet: Melt belly fat with THESE 4 simple tips anr

    Korean Diet: Melt belly fat with THESE 4 simple tips

    football Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal captain suffers ankle sprain in Norway's Nations League win scr

    Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal captain suffers ankle sprain in Norway's Nations League win

    Ramanagara Man arrested after foiled kidnap attempt of 5-year-old girl; child found bound in godown vkp

    Ramanagara: Man arrested after foiled kidnap attempt of 5-year-old girl; child found bound in godown

    Kerala: Man kills one cow, injures five using machete following dispute over cattle rearing in Ernakulam dmn

    Kerala: Man kills one cow, injures five using machete following dispute over cattle rearing in Ernakulam

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon