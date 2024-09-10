‘Main maasi ban gayi’: Rakhi Sawant shops for Deepika Padukone’s daughter in Dubai, Fans applaud her kindness

In the video, Rakhi bought a 3 in 1 baby carrier, a stroller, and a baby blanket among other toys and gifts for the newborn.

On September 8, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their beautiful baby girl. The whole industry is celebrating and congratulating the couple on their first child. As soon as the couple shared the news on social media, multiple celebrities from the industries and thousands of fans congratulated the new parents. Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani also visited the couple and their newborn daughter at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital.

Actress and queen of controversies, Rakhi Sawant is also celebrating the arrival of Deepika and Ranveer Singh's daughter. In a viral video, Rakhi can be seeing buying gifts and toys for the newborn baby.

In the viral video posted on Rakhi's official Instagram account, Rakhi said, “Hey Ranveer Singh (blows kisses)! Deepika! Main maasi ban gayi, aakhir. Deepika, yaad hai Deepika Padukone, hum saath mein dance class kiye, saath mein career start kiye. Aap badi star ban gayi, biwi ban gayi, ab toh maa ban gayi."

In the video, Rakhi bought a 3 in 1 baby carrier, a stroller, and a baby blanket among other toys and gifts for the newborn. The 45-year-old wore an animal print scoop neck top with cargo pants.

Several people in the comments lauded the actress for her kind gesture. One person commented, "Congratulations mam aap masi ban gyi apko dhek ke lagta hai aapko bacho se bahut payar hai."

Another person wrote, "Curly hair suits u soo well, gosh u lost lots of weight now,, looking too good, don't worry about haters, time to enjoy urself now."

Well, now we cannot wait for Rakhi Sawant's reunion with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Fans are also excited to see the face of the newborn.

Latest Videos