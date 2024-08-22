Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' trailer: Uorfi Javed's unscripted original series talks about her reel-real life

    'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' which talks about Uorfi Javed's life will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories on August 23 in Hindi with English subtitles. 

    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is all set to tell the world about the reel and real life. India's most popular entertainment destination has released a gripping trailer for their unscripted Original series, 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar'. The nine-episode series provides an unvarnished and candid look into the lively, hilarious, and occasionally scandalous life of India's biggest viral hit, Uorfi Javed. 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar', produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories on August 23 in Hindi with English subtitles. 

    The trailer

    'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' goes behind the surface to chronicle Uorfi's hardships, celebrate her accomplishments, and reveal the raw and unvarnished realities of her life away from social media and paparazzi footage. The video sets the tone for a thrilling trip by providing an uninhibited view of Uorfi Javed's intriguing existence and cryptic universe. Juggling popularity, family, and her tireless quest for success, the trailer delves into Uorfi's turbulent yet exhilarating existence as she explains her ambitious aspirations, which include her start-up becoming a unicorn, her dreams of celebrityhood, and the controversies that keep her in the spotlight.

    From over-the-top yelling battles to catty clashes with sisters, from mending disastrous brand collaborations to resurrecting a non-existent romantic life, the audience will get a glimpse into life behind the lens in this radically unabashed reality-follow series.

    About Uorfi Javed

    Uorfi Javed is an Indian actress and social media influencer known for her distinctive fashion sense and bold persona. Rising to prominence through roles in television dramas like "Bepannaah" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay," she has garnered significant attention for her unconventional and often provocative outfits. Javed frequently makes headlines for her outspoken views and unique style, which she shares across various social media platforms. Her fearless approach to fashion and personal expression has both captivated and polarized audiences, establishing her as a notable figure in contemporary Indian pop culture.

