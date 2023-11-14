Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen passes away aged 44

    Kevin Turen was known for critically acclaimed films such as 'Euphoria' and 'The Idol' and is survived by his wife, Evelina, and his two sons, Jack and James.

    Hollywood producer Kevin Turen who was known for critically acclaimed films such as 'Euphoria' and 'The Idol', died over the weekend. He was 44 years and the reason for his death has yet to be determined and his family has yet to issue a formal statement. 

    Statement by a close friend

    "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends. He was ecstatic about his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were determined that their children grow up with strong morals and make a difference in the world. Our hearts grieve for them, and we all experience a terrible feeling of loss. Kevin will be much missed, and this town has lost one of its brightest rising stars today," stated his close friend and CEO of Penske Media Corporation, Jay Penske.

    Kevin's achievements

    Kevin co-founded Little Lamb Productions with Sam and Ashley Levinson in 2018. Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, is their most well-known project. Zendaya won two Emmys for the HBO drama series. The Weeknd and Lilly Rose-Depp's hugely contentious film 'The Idol' was also produced by the firm.

    About Kevin

    Apart from these ventures, Kevin also produced Ti West's slasher films, 'X', 'Pearl', and 'MaXXXine', which starred Mia Goth. 'The Birth of a Nation', 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', '99 Homes', 'Waves', and 'All is Lost' are among his other credits.

    He also produced the film 'Pieces of a Woman', which starred Vanessa Kirby, who received an Academy Award nomination for her performance.

