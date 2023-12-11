'Bandra': Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer to stream on THIS OTT platform

Malayalam actor Dileep and director Arun Gopy's venture 'Bandra' was released on November 10. The film also marked the Malayalam debut of Tamannaah Bhatia. The film will now soon start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Malayalam movie Bandra, starring Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mamta Mohandas was released on November 11. The film was the second collaboration of Dileep and director Arun Gopy, after their commercial success Ramaleela. According to reports, Bandra failed to do well at the global box office collection. Bandra has not officially released the total collection so far.

Now the film is heading for an OTT release and it will be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the streaming date and official box-office collection.

Dileep plays "Aala" Alexander Dominic in the movie, Tamannaah Bhatia plays Tara Janaki, Dino Morea plays Raghavendra Desai, Lenaa plays Hemaji, Mamta Mohandas plays Sakshi, Kalabhavan Shajohn plays Mirchi, Sarathkumar plays Veera Raghavan IPS, Rajveer Ankur Singh plays Bala, and Darasing Khurana plays Munna. The film was also the Malayalam debut of Tamannaah Bhatia.

The movie evolves with the story of Sakshi, a young director pursuing her dream. When Tara Janaki, a Bollywood actress, tragically dies, Sakshi discovers a new story that intertwines with the life of a hero named Aala. Aala, also known as Alexander Dominique, holds sway over a harbor in Kerala. Despite being an ordinary person, Aala is a dependable leader with remarkable skills, making his story a central focus of the film.

Dileep's portrayal as Aala in Bandra showcases a distinct and mature performance with well-executed action sequences. Tamannaah's casting adds authenticity, while Kalabhavan Shajon and Ganesh deliver commendable performances.

Arun Gopi's direction brings vibrancy and mystery to Bandra, complemented by Udayakrishna's screenplay. The film captures the essence of the '90s with Shajikumar's cinematography and nostalgia. Sam CS's music enhances the overall rhythm, making the movie a memorable experience. Editor Vivek Harshan's cuts contribute to compelling.

Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film had Vivek Harshan as the editor.