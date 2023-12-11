Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Bandra': Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer to stream on THIS OTT platform

    Malayalam actor Dileep and director Arun Gopy's venture 'Bandra' was released on November 10. The film also marked the Malayalam debut of Tamannaah Bhatia. The film will now soon start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

    'Bandra': Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer to stream on THIS OTT platform anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie Bandra, starring Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mamta Mohandas was released on November 11. The film was the second collaboration of Dileep and director Arun Gopy, after their commercial success Ramaleela. According to reports, Bandra failed to do well at the global box office collection. Bandra has not officially released the total collection so far. 

    Now the film is heading for an OTT release and it will be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the streaming date and official box-office collection. 

    Dileep plays "Aala" Alexander Dominic in the movie, Tamannaah Bhatia plays Tara Janaki, Dino Morea plays Raghavendra Desai, Lenaa plays Hemaji, Mamta Mohandas plays Sakshi, Kalabhavan Shajohn plays Mirchi, Sarathkumar plays Veera Raghavan IPS, Rajveer Ankur Singh plays Bala, and Darasing Khurana plays Munna. The film was also the Malayalam debut of Tamannaah Bhatia. 

    The movie evolves with the story of Sakshi, a young director pursuing her dream. When Tara Janaki, a Bollywood actress, tragically dies, Sakshi discovers a new story that intertwines with the life of a hero named Aala. Aala, also known as Alexander Dominique, holds sway over a harbor in Kerala. Despite being an ordinary person, Aala is a dependable leader with remarkable skills, making his story a central focus of the film.

    Dileep's portrayal as Aala in Bandra showcases a distinct and mature performance with well-executed action sequences. Tamannaah's casting adds authenticity, while Kalabhavan Shajon and Ganesh deliver commendable performances.

    Arun Gopi's direction brings vibrancy and mystery to Bandra, complemented by Udayakrishna's screenplay. The film captures the essence of the '90s with Shajikumar's cinematography and nostalgia. Sam CS's music enhances the overall rhythm, making the movie a memorable experience. Editor Vivek Harshan's cuts contribute to compelling. 

    Produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film had Vivek Harshan as the editor. 

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayanthara on calling her 'Lady Superstar'; here's what she said RBA

    Nayanthara on calling her 'Lady Superstar'; here's what she said

    Trisha Krishnan set for Telugu comeback; join forces with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna for upcoming films SHG

    Trisha Krishnan set for Telugu comeback; join forces with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna for upcoming films

    Animal Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights" SHG

    'Animal': Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights"

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday Special: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie' RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie'

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session osf

    'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session

    Year Ender 2023-7 popular diets for weight loss of this year RBA EAI

    Year Ender 2023-7 popular diets for weight loss of this year

    Mohan Yadav to be new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister gcw

    Dr Mohan Yadav is new Madhya Pradesh CM

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals - Report osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals - Report

    Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370: Armed Forces veterans express joy AJR

    Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370: Armed Forces veterans express joy

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon