    ‘Ananya aunty jealous ho rahi': Netizens troll Ananya Panday as she stands watching Sara and Kartik hug

    In some clips, Kartik and Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be seen cracking a joke together and laughing. Coincidently, the two are also twinning with grey t-shirts. 

    'Ananya aunty jealous ho rahi': Netizens troll Ananya Panday as she stands watching Sara and Kartik hug
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Good news for Sartik Fans as exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had a quick reunion at the special premier party of Ananya Panday's upcoming web series. Several videos of the former couple from the event are going viral online. Their laughing and sharing of fun moments showcases that one can be cordial and friendly with their exes. In some clips, Kartik and Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be seen cracking a joke together and laughing. Coincidently, the two are also twinning with grey t-shirts. 

     

     

    In another video, Sara and Kartik can be seen sharing a comfortable hug while Ananya is standing and watching them talk. Several people online started trolling Ananya and are now calling her 'jealous' and 'clueless'. 

     

     

    One user wrote, "Ananya face expression...Sara are u done...enough let him go...dont iritate me...its my movie launch..."

    Another user wrote, "Ananya looks uncomfortable infront of kartik"

    Several people in the comments are trying to speculate about Ananya's uncomfortable expressions and saying that she is jealous of Sara Ali Khan. 

    One person commented, "Kartik still likes Sara he was only talking to her."

    Another person commented, "Ananya - scratching her fingers - nose - looks - tensed !"

    As per reports, Sara and Kartik started dating in 2020 during the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's comedy drama 'Love Aajkal'. However, the couple broke up before the film was released. In 2019, Ananya Panday and Kartik worked together in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' , where there were speculations of the two co-stars getting into a romantic relationship. While the duo never confirmed the news, fans are happy that Sara and Kartik are still cordial and friendly together. 

