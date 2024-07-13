Women's Asia Cup 2024: Only 6 days left! Here's everything you need to know

India, Pakistan, Nepal, and UAE comprise Group A, while Group B consists of Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. The tournament schedule includes 15 matches, featuring two semi-finals and a final, all set to take place in Dambulla.

By - Shreya Aradhya

Sri Lanka is all set to host the highly anticipated Women's Asia Cup 2024, starting on July 19th. In a gesture of generosity, Sri Lanka has announced free entry for fans wishing to attend the matches. Alongside traditional powerhouses India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and host Sri Lanka, the tournament will also feature Thailand, UAE, Nepal, and Malaysia, all vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

The Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024, featuring eight nations, will kick off at the Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will host the entire tournament, offering complimentary passes to cricket enthusiasts. The 15-member squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana, is eagerly looking forward to the event, which will be played in the T20 format.

India will face Pakistan in their first game on July 19th, while Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh the following day. Harmanpreet Kaur discussed her leadership role ahead of high-pressure matches, particularly against Pakistan, in an exclusive interview with Star Sports.

"When playing against Pakistan, there's a unique atmosphere in both countries, with high expectations from fans. As players, there's added pressure, but as a leader, it's my responsibility to keep the team relaxed, ensuring they view it as just another game. Our focus will be on performing well as a team and securing victory."

Fixtures

Friday, July 19 - Group A: United Arab Emirates vs Nepal, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 2:00 PM IST

Friday, July 19 - Group A: India vs Pakistan, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM IST

Saturday, July 20 - Group B: Malaysia vs Thailand, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 2:00 PM IST

Saturday, July 20 - Group B: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM IST

Sunday, July 21 - Group A: India vs United Arab Emirates, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 2:00 PM IST

Sunday, July 21 - Group A: Pakistan vs Nepal, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM IST

Monday, July 22 - Group B: Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 2:00 PM IST

Monday, July 22 - Group B: Bangladesh vs Thailand, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM IST

Tuesday, July 23 - Group A: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 2:00 PM IST

Tuesday, July 23 - Group A: India vs Nepal, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM IST

Wednesday, July 24 - Group B: Bangladesh vs Malaysia, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 2:00 PM IST

Wednesday, July 24 - Group B: Sri Lanka vs Thailand, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM IST

Friday, July 26 - Semi-final 1, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 2:00 PM IST

Friday, July 26 - Semi-final 2, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM IST

Sunday, July 28 - Final, Dambulla, Sri Lanka, 7:00 PM IST

