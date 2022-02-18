IPL 2022: Simon Katich leaves SRH assistant coach role; here's why

The IPL 2022 probably starts next month. Meanwhile, Simon Katich has reportedly quit as SunRisers Hyderabad assistant coach. Here's the possible reason behind it.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is seemingly over a month away, having done with the Mega Auction last weekend. However, former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been dealt with a setback in terms of its support staff. Simon Katich has reportedly quit as the side's assistant coach, weeks before the season gets underway and a week following the Mega Auction.

As per The Australian, Katich purportedly had a disagreement with SRH over its pre-auction plans. It comes months after SRH was involved in a controversy regarding its former skipper cum opener David Warner, who was supposedly let go unfairly. Due to his poor form, he was dropped as the skipper and from playing XI. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - It's official! Shreyas Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders

Warner was also not allowed to travel with the team and was asked to stay in the hotel. Later, he was asked to watch the game from the hospitality box. As SRH finished at the bottom of the table, head coach Trevor Bayliss and batting coach Brad Haddin also left their respective roles. Meanwhile, Tom Moody will be guiding the side in IPL 2022, while Katich was brought in by the former itself.

As for SRH in IPL 2022, it will be led by Kane Williamson, who had replaced Warner as the captain last season. Besides him, SRH had also retained a couple of uncapped players: Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. During the auction, it picked up the likes of Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Here is why CSK did not bid for Suresh Raina