IPL 2022: It's official! Shreyas Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Shreyas Iyer for ₹12.25 crore during IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He is KKR's highest-paid player. He has been announced as the new team skipper.

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer was picked up by former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. The franchise paid ₹12.25 crore for him, making him the team's highest-paid player of the seasons, overtaking all-rounder Andre Russell (₹12 cr). KKR was desperate to have Iyer, as it was hunting for a new skipper.

On Wednesday, KKR announced that Iyer would be leading the side from IPL 2022. Iyer will be replacing Englishman Eoin Morgan, who was at the helm last season, leading the side to the final, only to come up short to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, his poor batting form compelled KKR not to retain him while he went unsold during the auction.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Here is why CSK did not bid for Suresh Raina

"I am very excited to have one of India's brightest future leaders in Shreyas Iyer take the reins at KKR. I've enjoyed Shreyas' game and his captaincy skills from afar and now will look forward to working closely with him to drive forward the success and style of play we want at KKR," Brendon McCullum (KKR head coach) was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Iyer has tasted considerable success as a leader in the Indian Premier League. He was the skipper of Delhi Capitals (DC) since IPL 2019, while he led the side into the IPL 2020 final, only to fall short to Mumbai Indians (MI). A dislocated shoulder forced him to miss out on the first half of IPL 2021, as wicketkeeper-opener Rishabh Pant took over, while the former was not given the duties back, leading him to part ways.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Will Faf du Plessis lead RCB? Head coach Sanjay Bangar hints

"I am extremely honoured to have gotten the opportunity to lead a prestigious team like KKR. The IPL as a tournament brings the best players from different countries and cultures together, and I look forward to leading this great group of very talented individuals," Iyer said after being appointed the KKR skipper.

"I would like to thank the owners, management and support staff of KKR for giving me the opportunity to lead this team, and I am confident that we will find the right synergies to achieve the team's goals. Kolkata and The Eden Gardens have a very rich history when it comes to Indian cricket, and I look forward to contributing to this rich history and making our fans proud of us as a team! Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo!" he concluded.