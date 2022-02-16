  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: It's official! Shreyas Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders

    Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Shreyas Iyer for ₹12.25 crore during IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He is KKR's highest-paid player. He has been announced as the new team skipper.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official! Shreyas Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders KKR-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 4:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Indian batter Shreyas Iyer was picked up by former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2022 IPL Mega Auction. The franchise paid ₹12.25 crore for him, making him the team's highest-paid player of the seasons, overtaking all-rounder Andre Russell (₹12 cr). KKR was desperate to have Iyer, as it was hunting for a new skipper.

    On Wednesday, KKR announced that Iyer would be leading the side from IPL 2022. Iyer will be replacing Englishman Eoin Morgan, who was at the helm last season, leading the side to the final, only to come up short to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, his poor batting form compelled KKR not to retain him while he went unsold during the auction.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Here is why CSK did not bid for Suresh Raina

    "I am very excited to have one of India's brightest future leaders in Shreyas Iyer take the reins at KKR. I've enjoyed Shreyas' game and his captaincy skills from afar and now will look forward to working closely with him to drive forward the success and style of play we want at KKR," Brendon McCullum (KKR head coach) was quoted as saying in an official statement.

    Iyer has tasted considerable success as a leader in the Indian Premier League. He was the skipper of Delhi Capitals (DC) since IPL 2019, while he led the side into the IPL 2020 final, only to fall short to Mumbai Indians (MI). A dislocated shoulder forced him to miss out on the first half of IPL 2021, as wicketkeeper-opener Rishabh Pant took over, while the former was not given the duties back, leading him to part ways.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Will Faf du Plessis lead RCB? Head coach Sanjay Bangar hints

    "I am extremely honoured to have gotten the opportunity to lead a prestigious team like KKR. The IPL as a tournament brings the best players from different countries and cultures together, and I look forward to leading this great group of very talented individuals," Iyer said after being appointed the KKR skipper.

    "I would like to thank the owners, management and support staff of KKR for giving me the opportunity to lead this team, and I am confident that we will find the right synergies to achieve the team's goals. Kolkata and The Eden Gardens have a very rich history when it comes to Indian cricket, and I look forward to contributing to this rich history and making our fans proud of us as a team! Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo!" he concluded.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise-ayh

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Kohli to Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: Men in Blue eye winning start, Windies aim for payback

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Why Chennai Super Kings, CSK refrained from bidding for Suresh Raina? CEO Kasi Viswanath explains-ayh

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Here is why CSK did not bid for Suresh Raina

    Pulwama Terror Attack: Kohli, Laxman, Sehwag and other cricketers salute CRPF bravehearts

    Pulwama Terror Attack: Kohli, Laxman, Sehwag and other cricketers salute CRPF bravehearts

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed asks people to not defend her here is why drb

    Urfi Javed asks people to not defend her; here’s why

    Rs 20 currency note with Rashi bewafa hai written on it goes viral gcw

    Rs 20 currency note with 'Rashi bewafa hai' written on it goes viral

    Priyanka Gandhi seen applauding Punjab CM Channi's UP ke Bhaiyya jibe, Congress faces flak

    Priyanka seen applauding Channi's 'UP ke Bhaiyya' jibe, Congress faces flak

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal' RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal'

    Has Erling Haaland made up his mind on Borussia Dortmund future amid Liverpool links?-ayh

    Has Erling Haaland made up his mind on Borussia Dortmund future amid Liverpool links?

    Recent Videos

    Ashwani Kumar Congress party has no place for seniority or loyalty

    Congress has no place for seniority or loyalty now: Ashwani Kumar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir Singh's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon