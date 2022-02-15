  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Here is why CSK did not bid for Suresh Raina

    Suresh Raina went unsold in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He was also not repurchased by Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, CSK CEO has explained why the franchise did not bid for him.

    Chennai, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
    Former Indian batter Suresh Raina finds himself without a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time. During the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, he did not find any bidders, while his former franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), did not bid for him either. In the meantime, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath has explained why it snubbed the 'China Thala'.

    Viswanath said that for the last 12 years, Raina had been one of the most consistent performers and scorers for CSK, and it was difficult to let go of him. However, he further explained that the team composition depends on the form and players a team needs. He stated that CSK felt Raina might not fit into the current squad.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Will Faf du Plessis lead RCB? Head coach Sanjay Bangar hints

    CSK also did not rope in South African opener Faf du Plessis, who played a pivotal role in the side's success of late. As he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Viswanath sent out the best wishes to him and Raina. 'We [CSK] will miss him. We will miss Faf, who has been with us for the last decade. That's the process and dynamics of the auction," he concluded.

    CSK retained skipper MS Dhoni, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. In the auction, it went big for pacer Deepak Chahar, roping in for a whopping ₹14 crore, making him CSK's most expensive player during the auction. Jadeja happens to be the most highly-paid player in the side for IPL 2022 for ₹16 cr, while Dhoni will earn ₹12 cr.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Look at the complete squad of all 10 franchises post mega auction

    CSK squad for IPL 2022
    Batters:     Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹6 crore), Robin Uthappa (₹2 cr), Devon Conway (₹1 cr), Subhranshu Senapati (₹20 lakh), C Hari Nishaanth (₹20 lakh)
    Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni (₹12 cr), Ambati Rayudu (₹6.75 cr), N Jagadeesan (₹20 lakh)
    All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (₹16 cr), Moeen Ali (₹8 cr), Shivam Dube (₹4 cr), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (₹1.50 cr), Dwaine Pretorius (₹50 lakh), Mitchell Santner (₹1.90 cr), K Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), Dwayne Bravo (₹4.40 cr), Chris Jordan (₹3.60 cr), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (₹1.5 cr)
    Spinners: Maheesh Theekshana (₹70 lakh), Prashant Solanki (₹1.20 cr)
    Pacers: Tushar Deshpande (₹20 lakh), Deepak Chahar (₹14 cr), KM Asif (₹20 lakh), Simarjeet Singh (₹20 lakh), Adam Milne (₹1.90 cr), Mukesh Choudhary (₹20 lakh), KM Asif (₹20 lakh).

