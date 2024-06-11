Umar Akmal flaunts abs on Social Media, Fans correct his English caption amid fitness criticism

Former Pakistan batter Umar Akmal showed off his abs on social media amid ongoing criticism of certain players' fitness levels.

As the Pakistan cricket team battles for survival in the T20 World Cup 2024, discarded star Umar Akmal has caught the public's attention on social media. With many Pakistan players facing criticism for their poor performances in the T20 World Cup, Umar posted a picture flaunting his abs. Fitness has traditionally been a weak point for Pakistan cricketers, and several current stars, particularly Azam Khan, have been criticized for their poor fitness.

Umar, who has not been in contention for Pakistan's senior team for quite some time, showcased his abs on social media to demonstrate his fitness and silence critics who believe he is out of the team due to poor physical health.

However, fans were skeptical of Umar's post, with some suggesting that the abs in the picture are fake and others claiming they are 'AI-generated'. Additionally, some fans took the opportunity to correct his English. Here are some of the reactions:

Latest Videos