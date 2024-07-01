Team India stranded: Strong winds, rains hits Barbados as Hurricane Beryl intensifies; WATCH viral videos

Team India, fresh from their T20 World Cup 2024 victory, has been left stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl, which has now intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm.

Team India, fresh from their T20 World Cup 2024 victory, has been left stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl, which has now intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm. The hurricane was expected to pass by Barbados on Sunday night local time, while the Indian cricket team was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday morning local time. However, the airport closure in Barbados has forced Team India and their family members to remain at the Hilton Hotel.

According to a recent report, Hurricane Beryl has maximum sustained winds of 210 kmph. Numerous videos of the hurricane went viral on social media, capturing the strong winds and rain battering Barbados.

BCCI officials, including General Secretary Jay Shah, are in Barbados staying at the same hotel as the team. They are attempting to arrange a charter flight directly to Delhi, but this is not feasible as the airport, which closed on Sunday evening, remains shut.

Speaking to the media, Shah disclosed that the team is currently "stuck" in Barbados, and therefore, no plans have been made for their felicitation upon their return to India.

“Like you we are also stuck here. After the travel plans are clear, we will think about the felicitation,” Shah told reporters in Barbados.

Reports indicate that the Indian cricket team is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon their arrival. Additionally, the BCCI has announced a prize of Rs 125 crore for Team India following their T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

Initially, the team was scheduled to fly to New York, then to Dubai, before reaching India. However, due to delays, they are now likely to take a charter flight.

Another significant issue for Team India is that the Hilton Hotel, located near the coast, has also experienced service disruptions.

“Like everywhere, services are affected at the team hotel too. The airport is shut so no clarity on departure as of now because of the extremely dangerous hurricane. The BCCI is coordinating to ensure the entire contingent reaches back home safely,” a source was quoted as telling CricketNext.

The entire Indian contingent, including players, family members, support staff, and BCCI officials, numbers approximately 70 people.

