T20 World Cup 2024: What happens if India vs Pakistan match is washed out due to rain? Explained!

As India and Pakistan prepare to face off in the T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, concerns about rain loom large. With the weather forecast indicating a high chance of rain and no reserve day scheduled, fans and teams alike are wondering what will happen if the match is washed out. Here’s an explanation of the potential outcomes and its impact on the tournament standings.

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County Stadium in New York on June 9, marking the first time this epic rivalry will be played out on American soil. Both teams are hoping for a full match, but there is a threat of rain disrupting the encounter.

According to Accuweather.com, the weather is expected to be dicey, with 100% cloud cover throughout the game. There is little to no chance of rainfall, but given the cloudy conditions, the weather could change suddenly.

The cut-off time to start a full 20-over game is 9:30 PM IST. If the rain completely washes out the match, there is no reserve day. In that scenario, both teams will be awarded one point each.

As of now, India has one win under their belt, having defeated Ireland, while Pakistan suffered a shocking loss to USA. This difference in performance could affect their standings in Group A should the match be abandoned due to rain.

India won the toss and chose to bowl against Ireland at New York. The Indian bowlers dominated, restricting Ireland to 96 runs. Hardik Pandya led with 3 wickets, supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh with 2 wickets each. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant then led the chase, securing victory by 8 wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, struggled after choosing to bat first against USA, managing only 159 runs. A 74-run partnership between Babar Azam and Shadab Khan, and a late flourish from Shaheen Afridi, were the highlights. However, USA's Nosthush Kenjige's 3 wickets and captain Monank Patel's half-century ensured the match went into a Super Over. USA emerged victorious in the Super Over, securing a historic win.

In the event of a rain washout, Pakistan would have one point from two games, while India would have three points from two games. This puts Pakistan in a challenging position, needing wins in their remaining matches and relying on other results to progress to the Super 8. India, with a win against either USA or Canada, would likely secure their place in the next round.

This scenario highlights the unpredictable nature of cricket and the pivotal role weather can play in tournament outcomes.

