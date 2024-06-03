Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC 2024: David Wiese powers Namibia to a thrilling Super Over win against Oman; fans relish cliffhanger

    Namibia kept their nerve to secure a thrilling Super Over victory over Oman in a cliffhanger match at the T20 World Cup 2024, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

    In a heart-stopping encounter at the T20 World Cup 2024, Namibia pulled off a stunning Super Over victory against Oman, captivating fans with a match that went down to the wire. The nail-biting clash saw Namibia demonstrate their composure under pressure, securing a memorable win that showcased the drama and excitement of T20 cricket on the world stage.

    In the Group B encounter between Namibia and Oman, a tense low-scoring thriller unfolded, culminating in Namibia clinching victory in the Super Over, marking the first such instance in this edition.

    Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Khalid Kail top-scored with 34 for Oman as they were bowled out for a meager 109 in the final over. Ruben Trumpelmann starred with the ball, picking up 2 wickets off the first 2 balls of the match to finish with figures of 4/21, while David Wiese ended with 3/28.

    Namibia's chase got off to a shaky start as opener Michael Van Lingen departed for a duck on the second delivery of the innings. Nikolaas Davin (24 off 31) and Jan Frylinck (45 off 48) steadied the innings with a 42-run partnership for the 2nd wicket.

    Mehran Khan brought Oman back into the game with impressive figures of 3/7 in 3 overs. Aqib Ilyas (1/17), Ayaan Khan (1/12), and Bilal Khan (1/25) also chipped in with crucial wickets, while Kaleemullah bowled a tight spell conceding just 10 runs.

    Needing 5 runs from the final over, Mehran Khan struck early, dismissing Frylinck on the first ball and trapping Zane Green for a duck to put Namibia under pressure. Requiring 2 runs off the last ball, Namibia managed only a bye, resulting in the match heading to a Super Over.

    In the Super Over, David Wiese played a crucial role, scoring 13 off 4 balls, with Gerhard Erasmus contributing 8 runs off 2 balls. Oman needed 22 runs to win but Wiese's experience came to the fore as he picked up a wicket on the third ball and conceded just 10 runs, guiding Namibia to a victorious start in their campaign.

