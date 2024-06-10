T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah takes India over the line in low-scoring thriller against Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance guided India to a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the low-scoring T20 World Cup 2024 encounter.

In a gripping encounter at New York, Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance led India to victory over Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller during the T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah's crucial contributions ensured India clinched a hard-fought win in a match filled with excitement and tension.

India held their nerve to win a closely fought, low-scoring thriller against Pakistan by 6 runs, moving to the top of the Group A points table.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss in the rain-delayed contest and elected to bowl first. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took 3 wickets each, restricting India to 119 runs, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 42 off 31 balls.

Pakistan started slowly, with both openers getting reprieves before Babar Azam was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Usman Khan added 47 runs for the second wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, but was removed by Axar Patel on the first ball of his spell.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a world-class spell, taking 3/14 in his 4 overs and bowling 15 dot balls. Hardik Pandya chipped in with 2/24, while Arshdeep Singh defended 18 runs in the final over to seal the victory for India.

Axar Patel bowled tightly, taking 1/11 in his two overs, with Mohammed Siraj (0/19) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/10 in 2 overs) playing containment roles effectively.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 31 runs, but faced 44 balls in his innings. Regular wickets at the other end and disciplined bowling ensured India never lost control of the match.

