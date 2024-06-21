Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Irfan Pathan labels Jasprit Bumrah as 'RBI' of Indian cricket

    Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the 'Reserve Bank of India' for his reliability and impact in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah's stellar performance in India's 47-run victory over Afghanistan underscores his status as the backbone of Team India's bowling attack.

    Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the backbone of Team India's bowling attack after another powerful performance in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Bumrah was instrumental in India’s 47-run win over Afghanistan in the Super-8 clash in Barbados. He finished with incredible figures of 3/7 in his quota of four overs against Afghanistan, as the Indian cricket team successfully defended 181 runs to win their first Super-8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 20.

    Irfan Pathan Compares Jasprit Bumrah to the Reserve Bank of India for His Reliability in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

    After the match, Pathan compared Bumrah to the "Reserve Bank of India" for his reliability and impact, praising his ability to shift momentum and change the game's tempo. He pointed out Bumrah's strategic brilliance in the Super-8 match, where he damaged the momentum gained by Afghanistan early in their chase after an expensive first over by Arshdeep Singh.

    Bumrah's introduction in the second over saw an immediate impact with the crucial wicket of Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and a disciplined bowling display throughout different phases of the innings. Pathan also hailed Bumrah's use of variations, particularly his effective deployment of slower balls to control the game's pace and unsettle the batters.

    Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports: “He is like the Reserve Bank of India. He is absolutely safe. You expect him to perform when he bowls four overs in any situation. He sets up the game. How does he do that? Twelve runs had come in the first over bowled by Arshdeep (Singh), which means Afghanistan had got the momentum.”

    The commentator added, “He (Bumrah) came in the second over and started putting an impact as soon as he came in. The wickets he took and the way he bowled in different phases, he bowled six slower balls in the first six overs, which means he sets the bowling tone. No one sets the bowling tone better than Jasprit Bumrah in world cricket. He is the top-most in Indian bowling.”

    Jasprit Bumrah: The Pinnacle of Indian Bowling

    Highlighting Bumrah's mastery of line and length, Pathan described him as a bowler who strategically uses bouncers sparingly but effectively when needed. He credited Bumrah for consistently setting high standards in world cricket with his ability to execute under pressure and adapt to various match situations.

    Pathan believes that Bumrah will be extremely lethal at the business end of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, especially at the end of the innings, and it will be a big factor for the Men in Blue if they want to win the ICC trophy.

    Pathan signed off by saying, “The biggest thing in this World Cup is that when Jasprit Bumrah will come to bowl in the end, you will get to see a little reverse as well. It's a very big factor if India have to win this World Cup. No bowler will complain. Batters might complain that they are playing during the day but all bowlers will say they are getting a dry ball.”

