    T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Ireland - match preview and head-to-head stats

    India and Ireland are set to clash in the 2024 T20 World Cup at Nassau County Stadium. As Rohit Sharma's team takes on Ireland, cricket fans anticipate an exciting match, with a focus on the head-to-head history and key players like Virat Kohli and Andrew Balbirnie.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    India will kick off their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at Nassau County Stadium in New York. The team's opening lineup remains a point of intrigue, with Rohit Sharma set to make crucial decisions between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

    Both Rohit and Kohli are eager to secure the title. The duo were part of India's last ICC tournament victory in 2013, enduring subsequent disappointments as players and captains. Rohit, particularly, turned 37 earlier this year, marking what could be his final opportunity to secure a second T20 World Cup title, having claimed his first during the tournament's inaugural 2007 edition.

    Adding to the narrative is the departure of head coach and Indian batting great Rahul Dravid. Under Dravid's leadership, India constructed a dominant team in the 2023 World Cup, displaying dominance until their defeat in the final. India also ranks among the world's premier Test teams but lost the World Test Championship final to Australia last year. Dravid has confirmed that he will not continue in his role following the tournament, making the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies his final opportunity to secure an ICC title as head coach of the senior Indian team.

    Head-to-head Record:

    India and Ireland have faced off seven times, with India emerging victorious on every occasion. In fact, India has never lost any international match against Ireland, also winning all three ODIs between the sides. Former Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie holds the highest run total in T20Is between the two teams, amassing 156 runs in six innings, with a remarkable average of 138.05. India's Deepak Hooda follows closely with 151 runs in just two innings, boasting a strike rate of 175.58. Rohit Sharma stands as the highest run scorer among the players who will be competing in New York, having scored 149 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 137.96. On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Craig Young are tied for the most wickets in this fixture, each claiming seven. Jasprit Bumrah follows with six wickets.

    India vs Ireland Head-to-Head stats T20s

    Total matches – 7

    India – 7

    Ireland – 0

    Tie - 0

