T20 World Cup 2024: Captain Rohit Sharma completes 4000 T20I runs against Ireland in New York

In a milestone moment for Indian cricket, Captain Rohit Sharma reached the remarkable milestone of 4000 runs in T20 Internationals during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland in New York. The seasoned batsman achieved this feat with his characteristic flair, adding another accolade to his illustrious career.

Rohit's innings was a blend of calculated aggression and elegant strokes, showcasing his vast experience and skill in the shortest format of the game. His achievement places him among an elite group of T20I cricketers, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in the format.

The match saw India putting up a strong performance, with Rohit's milestone providing an inspiring moment for the team and fans alike. As the tournament progresses, Rohit's form and leadership will be crucial for India's quest for the T20 World Cup title.

