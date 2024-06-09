T20 WC 2024, India vs Pakistan: Indian fans ask Afridi to consider Rohit, Virat as 'achche dost' (WATCH)

Ahead of the marquee Pakistan vs India match, a viral video shows Shaheen Shah Afridi sharing a light-hearted moment with Indian fans in New York, sparking laughter and banter ahead of their T20 World Cup encounter.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has consistently proven himself as a match-winner for Pakistan with the ball over the years. The left-arm pace spearhead is renowned for his ability to swing the ball both ways and generate significant pace, making him particularly effective in limited-overs formats. He has taken numerous wickets in both T20Is and ODIs, often delivering crucial breakthroughs for his team.

In T20Is against India, Afridi has played two matches and achieved his best figures of 3/31, which included a match-winning spell in the 2021 T20 World Cup clash between the archrivals at Dubai, a match Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash against India on Sunday, a video has gone viral on the internet showing some Indian fans interacting and taking pictures with Afridi in New York. One of the fans can be heard saying, "We came here to watch a special match, but we got a nice surprise." Another fan jokingly asks Afridi "not to bowl a good spell against India," prompting laughter from the group. Yet another fan suggests Afridi consider Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as his friends, which elicits further laughter.

Afridi remains calm and composed throughout, smiling and taking the light-hearted banter in stride, as another fan remarks, "may the best team win."

