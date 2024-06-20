T20 WC 2024: SKY joins elite club, becomes 3rd batter to score 100+ runs against Rashid Khan without dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has etched his name in the record books by becoming the third batter in T20 cricket to score 100 or more runs against Rashid Khan without being dismissed. Joining the ranks of D'Arcy Short and Shane Watson, SKY's impressive tally stands at 102 runs off 64 balls, showcasing his mastery over one of the world's premier T20 bowlers.

Here’s a closer look at the elite club that SKY has joined:

D'Arcy Short: 113* (76 balls)

Shane Watson: 108* (73 balls)

Suryakumar Yadav (SKY): 102* (64 balls)

India finished strong, scoring 102 runs in the final 10 overs against Afghanistan in the Super 8 match if the T20 World Cup 2024. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli found it difficult to get going on a slow pitch during the powerplay, but the likes of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya raised the tempo. Suryakumar, in particular, was superb with his sweep shots, putting the pressure back on the bowlers.

