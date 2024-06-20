Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 WC 2024: SKY joins elite club, becomes 3rd batter to score 100+ runs against Rashid Khan without dismissal

    Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has etched his name in the record books by becoming the third batter in T20 cricket to score 100 or more runs against Rashid Khan without being dismissed. Joining the ranks of D'Arcy Short and Shane Watson, SKY's impressive tally stands at 102 runs off 64 balls, showcasing his mastery over one of the world's premier T20 bowlers.

    Suryakumar Yadav joins elite club: Third batter to score 100+ runs against Rashid Khan without dismissal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 9:34 PM IST

    In a remarkable achievement, Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has become the third batter in T20 cricket to score 100 or more runs against Afghanistan's star bowler Rashid Khan without being dismissed.

    Here’s a closer look at the elite club that SKY has joined:

    D'Arcy Short: 113* (76 balls)
    Shane Watson: 108* (73 balls)
    Suryakumar Yadav (SKY): 102* (64 balls)

    India finished strong, scoring 102 runs in the final 10 overs against Afghanistan in the Super 8 match if the T20 World Cup 2024. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli found it difficult to get going on a slow pitch during the powerplay, but the likes of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya raised the tempo. Suryakumar, in particular, was superb with his sweep shots, putting the pressure back on the bowlers.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 9:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024: Team India wears black armbands in memory of former fast bowler David Johnson osf

    T20 WC 2024: Team India wears black armbands in memory of former fast bowler David Johnson

    Yoga Day 2024: When Indian icon Virat Kohli called Yoga a 'Wonderful Discipline' (WATCH) osf

    Yoga Day 2024: When Indian icon Virat Kohli called Yoga a 'Wonderful Discipline' (WATCH)

    Rohit Sharma labelled 'certified great' as Afghanistan stars share honest views ahead of IND vs AFG osf

    Rohit Sharma labelled 'certified great' as Afghanistan stars share honest views ahead of IND vs AFG

    Who was David Johnson, former India fast bowler who passed away in Bengaluru? osf

    Who was David Johnson, former India fast bowler who passed away in Bengaluru?

    Bangladesh NZ and England to tour India for 2024-25 home season; full schedule announced by BCCI here snt

    Bangladesh, NZ and England to tour India for 2024-25 home season; full schedule announced by BCCI here

    Recent Stories

    Top 10 fascinating facts about golfing sensation Yuka Saso osf

    Top 9 fascinating facts about golfing sensation Yuka Saso

    football Euro 2024: Serbia keep hopes alive with Luka Jovic's injury time equaliser against Slovenia, secure 1-1 draw snt

    Euro 2024: Serbia keep hopes alive with Luka Jovic's injury time equaliser against Slovenia, secure 1-1 draw

    T20 WC 2024: Team India wears black armbands in memory of former fast bowler David Johnson osf

    T20 WC 2024: Team India wears black armbands in memory of former fast bowler David Johnson

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case on bond of Rs 1 lakh AJR

    'Satyameva Jayate': AAP after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in liquor policy case on bond of Rs 1 lakh

    Yoga Day 2024: When Indian icon Virat Kohli called Yoga a 'Wonderful Discipline' (WATCH) osf

    Yoga Day 2024: When Indian icon Virat Kohli called Yoga a 'Wonderful Discipline' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon