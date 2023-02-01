Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South Africa Veterans Turn the Clock Back to Add Unexpected Thrill to SA20

    As the second half of SA20 is set to resume on 2 February, the league gave viewers insight into some of the explosive players to watch out for in the second half.

    South Africa's SA20 cricket series has headed into a short break after two-and-a-half weeks of exciting action.

    So far, the tournament, in its inaugural season, is a major hit with fans and the international cricket community.

    Pretoria Capitals lead the points table with 23 points from seven games. Captained by Wayne Parnell, Pretoria Capitals are in sizzling form, winning five games with 3 bonus points. The Centurion-based team is also maintaining a healthy 2.027 net run rate and stands 6 points clear of the second-placed Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

    As the second half of SA20 is set to resume on 2 February, the league gave viewers insight into some of the explosive players to watch out for in the second half. Even though T20 is normally seen as a game of the young blood, SA20 clearly showed age is just a number with a handful of performances.

    It's true that young prodigies like Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis have shown promise and much-needed entertainment in the first half of the tournament. But the real showstoppers of the competition were two South African veterans.

    If you want evidence, let's look at the stats. 

    Faf du Plessis, the 38-year-old, made a 58-ball century to register the maiden century of the SA20. Faf, who plays for Joburg Super Kings, scored 277 runs from 7 matches and is second on the list of batters with the most runs in the tournament.

    Another star who turned the clock back was Dutch-South African all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe. At 38 years of age, the Netherlands international sits on top of the list of most wickets in SA20. With an astounding 4.73 economy rate, Roelof van der Merwe took 14 wickets, helping his team Sunrisers Easter Cape stay in the hunt for SA20 Cup.

