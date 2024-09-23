'Shoaib Akhtar, is that you?': Rawalpindi Express' lookalike in Oman league takes internet by storm (WATCH)

Recently, a viral video featuring a lookalike of Shoaib Akhtar, Imran Muhammad, has stirred nostalgia among cricket fans, highlighting the enduring impact of the former cricketer's legacy.

Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary Pakistani fast bowler known as the "Rawalpindi Express," remains an iconic figure in cricket history, celebrated for his blistering pace and exceptional bowling skills. Recently, a viral video featuring a lookalike of Akhtar, Imran Muhammad, has stirred nostalgia among cricket fans, highlighting the enduring impact of the former cricketer's legacy.

Akhtar's career spanned nearly two decades, during which he represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 15 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Renowned for his searing pace, steep bounce, and lethal yorkers, he terrorized batsmen around the world. Despite a successful cricketing career, Akhtar faced chronic knee issues, leading to his retirement after the 2011 World Cup.

Throughout his illustrious career, which began in 1997, Akhtar amassed a remarkable 178 wickets in Tests, with his final appearance occurring against India in Bangalore in 2007. In ODIs, he secured 247 wickets, and in T20Is, he took 19 wickets.

Recently, a video showcasing Imran Muhammad during an Oman D10 League match has gone viral, captivating fans with his uncanny resemblance to Akhtar. The match featured the IAS Invincibles versus the Yallah Shabab Giants, and the footage has reignited fond memories of the fast bowler's prowess.

Imran, 30, hails from the Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. He left his village at the age of 18 in pursuit of better opportunities and now resides in Muscat, Oman. While he makes a living installing CCTV cameras, he continues to pursue his passion for cricket by participating in various franchise leagues in Oman.

Since retiring from international cricket, Shoaib Akhtar has successfully transitioned into a prominent commentator and analyst. He has leveraged his vast experience and expertise to provide insightful commentary on international matches, league games, and specifically on the developments within Pakistani cricket. His popular YouTube channel has become a platform for fans to engage with his expert opinions and reviews.

