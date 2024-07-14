Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Mukesh Kumar lead India to 42-run win over Zimbabwe, secure T20I series 4-1

India concluded their Zimbabwe tour with a convincing 42-run victory in the fifth and final T20I, securing the series 4-1 in Harare on Sunday.

India concluded their Zimbabwe tour with a convincing 42-run victory in the fifth and final T20I, securing the series 4-1 in Harare on Sunday. Sanju Samson starred with a well-crafted 58 off 45 balls, supported by Shivam Dube's quickfire 26 off 12 balls, guiding India to a competitive 167 for six.

In reply, Zimbabwe faltered, managing only 125 all out in 18.3 overs. Mukesh Kumar led India's bowling attack with figures of 4/22, while Shivam Dube chipped in with 2/25 and Washington Sundar contributed with 1/7. Despite a brief partnership between Tadiwanashe Marumani (27) and Dion Myers (34), Zimbabwe couldn't sustain the chase after early setbacks, ultimately falling short.

Marumani's switch-hit four off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi highlighted a rare moment of brilliance amidst Zimbabwe's struggles with the bat in the match. However, such boundary shots were infrequent from the Zimbabwean batsmen throughout their innings.

Marumani attempted a sweep against Washington Sundar but misjudged the line, resulting in an lbw decision as the ball struck his upper torso.

Shivam Dube deceived Dion Myers with a quicker delivery that cramped him for room, leading to a simple catch for Abhishek Sharma at short third man.

The dismissal of captain Sikandar Raza for 8, run out in a flurry that saw Zimbabwe lose four wickets for just nine runs, effectively dashed any hopes of a comeback.

Mukesh Kumar, achieving his career-best T20 figures, concluded Zimbabwe's innings by clean-bowling Richard Ngarava.

Earlier, Sanju Samson (58 off 45 balls, including 1 boundary and 4 sixes) and Riyan Parag (22 off 24 balls) combined for a crucial 65-run partnership for the fourth wicket, rescuing India from a slow start in the Power Play where they were 44 for three.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed an unbeaten 93 in the previous T20I, began aggressively with two sixes off the first two balls bowled by Sikandar Raza. However, Jaiswal misjudged a delivery on the middle and leg stump and was bowled by Raza later in the over.

Abhishek Sharma, dropped on 10 by Brian Bennett off Blessing Muzarabani, couldn't capitalize and edged the next delivery to wicketkeeper Clive Madande, departing soon after.

Captain Shubman Gill, who survived a chance on 11, struggled to find his usual fluency and was caught by Sikandar Raza off left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava in the deep.

With India at 44 for three, a stabilizing partnership was crucial. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag provided just that.

Their partnership was characterized by cautious shot selection rather than flashy strokes, adapting well to the conditions that offered some turn, unlike the batting-friendly pitches in previous matches.

Samson, however, displayed his aggressive intent when opportunities arose. He smashed leg-spinner Brandon Mavuto for two consecutive sixes, the second of which was particularly impressive. Despite Mavuto angling the ball into his leg stump, Samson created space to loft it over extra cover for a maximum.

Samson reached his fifty off 39 balls, his second in T20Is, but shortly after, Parag was dismissed by Mavuto while attempting a big shot.

Samson, looking to accelerate, fell to Blessing Muzarabani, Zimbabwe's most effective bowler, caught by Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Nevertheless, India found momentum towards the end of their innings thanks to Shivam Dube's aggressive hitting.

