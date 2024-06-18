Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH)

    Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf sparked controversy during an event in the USA, engaging in a heated argument with a fan that was caught on video. 

    Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH)
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf became embroiled in controversy during an event in the USA, where he engaged in a heated argument with a fan. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral, sparking a social media debate and raising questions about Rauf's behaviour and professionalism as Pakistan prepares for the T20 World Cup 2024.

    Haris Rauf, the Pakistani fast bowler, was involved in a confrontation with fans seeking photos with him in Florida.

    During a walk with his wife, Rauf threatened a fan who allegedly verbally abused him from a distance.

    Initially mistaking the abusive fan for being from India, Rauf confronted the group before learning the person was a Pakistani cricket fan.

    The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has sparked controversy.

    Pakistan's cricket team is scheduled to return home following their disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA.

    The team faced backlash from fans and the cricketing community after exiting the tournament in the group stage with close defeats against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India.

    Several players, including captain Babar Azam, have opted to head to London instead of returning home, while others will face disgruntled fans upon their arrival in Pakistan.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
