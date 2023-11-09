Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Tickets for semi-finals and final to be sold today; here's where to buy from

    The BCCI is set to release the final batch of tickets for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, including the 1st semi-final, 2nd semi-final, and the final match. The release will occur on November 9th through the official ticketing website.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Tickets for semi-finals and final to be sold today; here's where to buy from
    As the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup reaches its critical stage, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to release the last batch of tickets on Thursday. These tickets will be exclusively for the three highly anticipated matches: the 1st semi-final on November 15th, the 2nd semi-final on November 16th, and the pivotal final on November 19th. Cricket enthusiasts will have the chance to purchase these tickets, with the sale going live at 8 PM on November 9, accessible through the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com 

    The Big Four

    With India, South Africa, and Australia already securing their spots, the fourth and final semi-final berth is still up for grabs. India, undefeated after eight matches, has clinched the top position in the league stage. However, even though India's spot in the points table is confirmed, the location of their semi-final match remains uncertain. Normally, the first-ranked team would play against the fourth-ranked team in the first semi-final in Mumbai. However, a special provision has been made due to security concerns if Pakistan makes it to the semi-finals. Regardless of their position on the points table, Pakistan would play their semi-final in Kolkata.

    Originally, the Eden Gardens was scheduled to host the second semi-final between the second and third-placed teams. If India and Pakistan occupy the first and fourth spots, respectively, the venue would host the first semi-final on November 15th. Consequently, the second semi-final would be moved to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the following day.

    How Pakistan Can Secure a Semi-final Spot

    As of now, New Zealand holds the fourth position with 8 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.398, Pakistan is in the fifth spot with 8 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.036, and Afghanistan is in the sixth position with 8 points and a net run rate (NRR) of -0.338. For New Zealand, winning their final league match against Sri Lanka is of utmost importance to enhance their chances of entering the World Cup semi-finals. If New Zealand secures a victory against Sri Lanka, they will likely have the best net run rate among their competitors.

    Should New Zealand win, the possibility of an India vs. Pakistan semi-final would diminish, as Pakistan would need a comprehensive win in their last match against England. Afghanistan's performances in the ICC World Cup 2023 have shown their potential, making it conceivable for them to secure a victory against South Africa. In this fiercely competitive scenario, cricket fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama and the determination of the teams that will advance to the semi-finals and, ultimately, vie for the prestigious World Cup title.

