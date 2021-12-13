  • Facebook
    Kamran Akmal pulls out of PSL after being demoted to silver category in players draft; what's next for him?

    Kamran Akmal has been playing in the PSL ever since its inception in 2016. However, five years later, he has been demoted to the silver category of the player draft, as he has pulled himself out.

    Kamran Akmal pulls out of PSL after being demoted to silver category in players draft; what's next for him?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Peshawar, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
    Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal was left dejected after being demoted to the silver category during the player draft. While he was owned again by Peshawar Zalmi after going unsold in the gold category, he has not taken it on a good note. As a result, he has declared that he will not participate in the tournament this season.

    Akmal happens to be one of the top players in the tournament to date, having scored the second-most runs in the competition to date. While initially, he was demoted from the platinum category to gold, he found no buyers for himself even in that class, leading to his demotion to the silver category. Dejected, he took to his YouTube channel to announce his disappointment and decision to pull out.

    ALSO READ: Kamran Akmal misspells Independence Day, gets brutally trolled by netizens

    "I had earlier protested regarding my demotion despite being a consistent performer for Zalmi in the PSL. I am requesting my release as I don't deserve to play in this category. The lowe classes are best suited for youngsters. And, I don't want any sympathy from Zalmi just because I have been playing for them for so long," he said.

    "Obviously, I am not happy with my demotion. I don't deserve this kind of treatment. I still don't have any explanation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) why I was demoted from the platinum category to gold," he added. He thanked the Zalmi management and felt that it should release him since he would not be able to play with all his heart.

    ALSO WATCH: Faf du Plessis suffer concussion during PSL clash

    It is not clear as to what would be next for him. At the same time, it remains to be seen if Zalmi indeed releases him. And, if it does, will he be fined for it? Also, PCB's stance on the same remains to be heard. In the meantime, he can look to take part in other overseas domestic T20 leagues but will have to gain the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from PCB. Moreover, given his stormy relationship with the board, even that looks like a tricky task now.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 5:18 PM IST
