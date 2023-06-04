Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Josh Hazlewood to miss World Test Championship Final; Australia include all-rounder Michael Neser in squad

    In light of Hazlewood's absence, in-form all-rounder Michael Neser has been called up to the squad and will be in contention for a place in the final XI. The Event Technical Committee of the World Test Championship Final has approved Neser's inclusion.

    First Published Jun 4, 2023, 6:08 PM IST

    Australia's 15-player squad for the ICC World Test Championship match against India at The Oval has undergone a late change due to injury. Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the match because of ongoing issues with his Achilles and side.

    Hazlewood has been dealing with the injury since his early departure from the Indian Premier League, where he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Given the upcoming busy schedule, Australia has decided not to take any risks with the right-arm seamer.

    In light of Hazlewood's absence, in-form all-rounder Michael Neser has been called up to the squad and will be in contention for a place in the final XI. The Event Technical Committee of the World Test Championship Final has approved Neser's inclusion.

    Neser has been performing exceptionally well for Glamorgan in England's County Championship. He has taken 19 wickets in five matches and even scored a century against Sussex, including a duel with his Australian teammate Steve Smith in their most recent Division Two contest.

    Although Neser has only played two Tests in his career, he could partner captain Pat Cummins and fellow pacer Mitchell Starc in the final XI for the World Test Championship Final.

    On the other hand, Scott Boland, aged 34, has played seven Tests for Australia, with his most recent appearance being in the series opener against India in Nagpur back in February. Boland has an impressive record of 28 wickets at an average of 13.42.

    There is hope that Hazlewood will recover in time for selection in the first Ashes Test, which will take place in Birmingham starting from June 16.

    Here is the updated Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
