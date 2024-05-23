Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik send message to fans after RCB's defeat to RR (WATCH)

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their IPL 2024 run by losing to Rajasthan Royals in an eliminator match on 22nd May 2024. After the defeat, Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 23, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their IPL 2024 journey by losing to Rajasthan Royals in an eliminator match on May 22, 2024. After the defeat, Virat Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis, and Dinesh Karthik expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support.

    In a video released by the team's official handle on X, Virat Kohli said, "The first half of the IPL 2024 was an underpowered performance by RCB. We cricketers did not live up to the standards during the first half. But later, during the second half of the season, we started expressing ourselves and playing for our self-respect. The confidence came back and then we qualified for the playoffs, which was truly special."

    Dinesh Karthik said, "When we won 6 games back to back, we thought this is going to be the year. But, fairytales always have to end one way or another. Today was the hardest day of them all. The attitude and belief in wanting to do something always matter in the game spirit. In both terms, RCB had a special season."

    Captain du Plessis said, "We were extremely down during the first half, yet still, we could hear fans cheering for us every match. Once we got the momentum, we were back on track. We are extremely grateful to the huge fanbase."

    Kohli expressed gratitude to the fans for their support every season. He said, "We are extremely grateful for the fans who come in huge numbers not just in Bengaluru, but everywhere in the country." Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru and moved one step closer to the IPL Cup. They are set to face off with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Semi-finals on Friday, May 24. The team that wins the Semi-finals will fight against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
