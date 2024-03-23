Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK to commanding 6-wicket win against RCB in season opener

    Relive the excitement of the IPL 2024 curtain-raiser as the Chennai Super Kings kick off their campaign with a commanding victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, setting the stage for an exhilarating season of T20 cricket.

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK to commanding 6-wicket win against RCB in season opener
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 12:05 AM IST

    The Chennai Super Kings have started their IPL 2024 campaign with an impressive victory, comfortably defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets and 8 balls to spare in the opening match of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

    Winning the toss and electing to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start with their captain, Faf du Plessis, leading the charge with aggressive strokeplay. However, Mustafizur Rahman struck early for CSK, dismissing Faf for 35 runs.

    Faf's dismissal triggered a collapse for RCB, losing four quick wickets and finding themselves at 78/5 by the 12th over, including the departure of Virat Kohli for 21 runs. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik then steadied the innings with a partnership, accelerating in the death overs. Rawat contributed 48 runs off 25 balls, while DK remained unbeaten on 38 runs off 26 balls, guiding RCB to a competitive total of 173/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

    Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball for CSK, claiming four important wickets, supported by Deepak Chahar who picked up one wicket.

    In pursuit of 173 runs, CSK began strongly with Rachin Ravindra attacking from the outset. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal for a run-a-ball 15 halted their momentum, followed by Ravindra's departure for 37 runs off 15 balls at the hands of Karn Sharma.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Stunning combined catch by Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane sends Virat Kohli packing (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
