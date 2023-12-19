IPL 2024 Auction: Outburst after Hasaranga sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for only 1.50 crore; meme fest explodes

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.50 crore during the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday.

In what has led to a massive social media outburst, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.50 crore during the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai on Tuesday. The bowler, who was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, was expected to be part of a fierce bidding war. However, the Sri Lankan went to the Orange Army for a steal deal. Hasaranga's purchase came moments after SRH purchased Australia's ODI World Cup 2023 hero Travis Head for Rs. 6.80 crore.

Also read: IPL 2024 Auction LIVE: Fans rejoice as Sunrisers Hyderabad buys Travis Head for Rs 6.80 cr; sparks meme fest

Here's a look at how fans reacted after SRH purchased Hasaranga for mere Rs 1.50 crore: